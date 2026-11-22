Delhi High Court Sets New Deadline for Satbari Village Land Survey

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): More than a year after the Delhi High Court directed the authorities to demarcate a 13-bigha-and-15-biswa farmland in South Delhi's Satbari village, the exercise remains incomplete, prompting the court to give the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) a fresh deadline of six weeks to carry out the demarcation.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued the direction on November 19 while hearing a contempt petition filed by a farm landowner-petitioner, who alleged that the authorities had failed to comply with the October 14, 2025 order despite being granted six months to complete the exercise.

Appearing for the farm landowner, Advocate Sumit Gehlot submitted that the authorities had failed to implement the court's directions within the stipulated period, compelling the petitioner to initiate contempt proceedings. Gehlot, who filed the contempt petition on August 11, was assisted by Advocates Manju Gehlot, TS Thakran, Ankit Pandey, Mohd. Arham and Gaurav Yadav.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the Delhi government informed the Court that a letter dated September 17, 2026, had been sent to the DDA for carrying out the demarcation. A meeting was subsequently held on November 17, and quotations had been invited for undertaking the exercise. The government also submitted that the petitioner had been participating in the proceedings, but the DDA was required to join the process. Counsel for the DDA assured the Court that the authority would attend the meetings and take necessary steps to complete the exercise.

The Court was also handed a public notice issued by the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Chhatarpur), a letter dated September 21, 2026, and a meeting notice dated November 10, 2026. The documents were taken on record.

Recording the submissions, the Court directed the authorities to comply with its October 14, 2025 order within six weeks and complete the demarcation.“The compliance of the Order dated 14.10.2025 be made within six weeks, and the demarcation be carried out,” Justice Krishna ordered. The court listed the matter for further arguments on the contempt petition for February 23, 2027.

The dispute concerns land measuring 13 bighas and 15 biswas, in the revenue estate of village Satbari, Tehsil Saket. In October last year, Justice Prateek Jalan had directed the Delhi government and the DDA to coordinate and conduct the demarcation through a third-party agency within six months. The court had also directed that the petitioner or his representative be associated with the exercise, with its expenses to be borne by the petitioner. The directions were issued in view of jurisdictional ambiguity following the urbanisation of Satbari village through a notification dated November 20, 2019, which had raised questions over whether the Delhi government or the DDA was responsible for carrying out the demarcation.

In his contempt petition, the petitioner alleged that he had repeatedly approached the revenue authorities for implementation of the court's directions, but no effective steps were taken. He relied on a letter sent to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate on November 6, 2025, and a subsequent reminder dated May 4, 2026, to highlight the alleged inaction. The petitioner, through Advocate Sumit Gehlot, has sought contempt action against the officials concerned for alleged wilful disobedience of the High Court's order and completion of the long-pending demarcation exercise. (ANI)