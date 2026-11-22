Sikh Pilgrims Leave Amritsar For Pakistan To Celebrate Prakash Parv

The delegation of 1,822 pilgrims left from Amritsar, Punjab, for Pakistan on Sunday to celebrate the Prakash Parv of the founder of Sikhism, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, at Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib. The delegation was dispatched from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)'s main office in Amritsar after receiving their visas on Saturday.

Sri Nankana Sahib was the birthplace of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and is considered one of the holy sites in Sikhism. Ravinder Singh Khalsa, Executive Committee Member, SGPC (Amloh constituency), told reporters, "Today the group of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has gathered here... The delegation will do the darshan of Gurudham Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, Dera Sahib, all the Gurudhams.”

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Jathedar, Sri Akal Takht Sahib said, "Every Sikh prays to visit the Nankana Sahib. There are hundreds of Gurudhams on the other side where the sect got separated, and there they gave darshan... I will pray that the Kartarpur Sahib Langar opens soon."

A pilgrim, Kulwinder Singh, expressed happiness for the opportunity to visit Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib and thanked the central government and the SGPC. He also requested the Centre to ease the visa procedure and reopen the Kartarpur corridor. He told ANI, "I had been praying since childhood to visit the Gurudham... I request the central government to make the visa procedure easy. This has been ongoing for a long time. We also request the government to reopen the Kartarpur corridor so that the Sangat can also visit the Gurdwara.”

Shiromani Committee Secretary S Balwinder Singh Kahalwan said that the passports of 1,828 pilgrims had been sent to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, of which the embassy had issued visas to 1,822 pilgrims. He said that visas were not granted to six pilgrims by the Pakistan embassy. Shiromani Committee member Bibi Parminder Kaur is serving as party leader of the delegation, which will return to India on December 1. This year, the Prakash Parv falls on Tuesday, November 24, on the day of Kartik Purnima. According to SGPC, the place of birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji was initially looked after by Alamst, a disciple of Baba Sri Chand, as entrusted by Guru Hargobind. Later, Maharaja Ranjit Singh got the present gurdwara complex built.