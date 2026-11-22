JK Deputy CM Holds Public Darbar In Rajouri To Address Local Issues

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Sunday held a public darbar in the Nowshera constituency of Rajouri district, where he reviewed local issues, assessed ongoing development works and interacted with residents to address their grievances. During his visit, Choudhary said that the public darbar marked his final panchayat visit in his constituency. He also emphasised the need for regular monitoring of development activities in border areas to ensure that government initiatives reach people at the grassroots level.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Chief Minister said that he had directed district-level Heads of Departments (HODs) to undertake periodic and random visits to various panchayats to remain updated about the progress of development works and activities being carried out by field staff. "This is the final panchayat visit in my constituency... I held a public darbar here, which was attended by all the district-level officers... I also directed the Heads of Departments (HODs) at the district level to conduct periodic, random visits to various panchayats so that they remain informed about the work being carried out by the field staff... We are fully committed to fulfilling the promises made to the public by our leader, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah...." said Choudhary.

Locals appreciated the Deputy Chief Minister's visit, saying that he listened to their grievances and addressed several issues on the spot. Residents also welcomed the administration's outreach efforts in the Pir Panjal region. Speaking to ANI, one of the locals expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary for focusing on the development of the region. "I believe this is the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that a 'Public Darbar' is being held by a Deputy Chief Minister in the Nadyala-Bagla Panchayat...this is the first time the Pir Panjal region has received such a capable Deputy Chief Minister in the form of Surinder Choudhary ji. Today, a joint 'Public Darbar' has been organised here at Nadyala Top, covering his own constituency as well as some villages from the Doongi block... The Deputy Chief Minister listened to the people's issues on the spot and resolved them immediately. I would like to thank our Union Territory Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and the Deputy Chief Minister for focusing on the Pir Panjal region. A new era of development has begun, covering projects like road construction, water supply, and electricity-though much more remains to be done, said a local.

Another local, Prince Sharma, while expressing similar sentiments, highlighted that the government had undertaken significant development work in the area. Speaking to ANI, Sharma noted that five or six roads had been built, including one from Kotli towards Balima, another from Balima towards Kotli, one from Androod, another from Tarati, and the Chakli-Deriyan Wali road. He added that other pending road projects, which were previously in poor condition, had now been completed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). "We are very grateful to the Deputy Chief Minister, as we are located in Bagla-the furthest point in the Nowshera constituency has undertaken significant development work in this area. As you may have noticed, five or six roads have been built: one coming from Kotli towards Balima, another from Balima towards Kotli, one from Androod, and another from Tarati. There is also the Chakli-Deriyan Wali road. Furthermore, other pending road projects-you saw the poor condition these roads were in previously- have now been completed under the PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) scheme," said Sharma.

However, Sharma also highlighted the issue of water scarcity in the region, stating that residents continued to face difficulties in accessing adequate water supplies. He said that the completion of the Jal Jeevan Mission would help improve water availability in the area. "Roads have also been built well, as for the rest, as you know, there is a water problem everywhere right now. Until our Jal Jeevan Mission is completed, once it is completed, the water facility is good. Just now the CM sahab spoke, so they are saying that by February 15, we will regularise the water scheme for Chhawa Nadela Bagla and others. Right now, as you know about gravity, water does not run on gravity because there is a severe shortage of water. Earlier, less water was needed; today, every household needs 500 litres of water. Now let's see what happens ahead..." added Sharma. (ANI)