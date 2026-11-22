JMM Leader Claims JD(U) Heading Towards Its End

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 22 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey on Sunday claimed that JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar was absent from the Nitish Setu inauguration in Bihar's Vaishali district, declaring that the JD(U) party is heading towards its end. Speaking to ANI, Pandey accused the BJP of grabbing the limelight at the Nitish Setu inauguration, alleging a lack of central government contribution to the construction of the bridge.“At the Nitish Setu bridge's inauguration, Nitish Kumar himself was nowhere to be seen. The bridge was there, but Nitish was not. Besides, it had already been inaugurated in the past. What is the intention behind doing it again? What kind of 'development' concept is this? It's beyond comprehension. Furthermore, as far as we are aware, the Central Government had no role in this bridge-yet, they showed up to take the credit.....Nitish Kumar is finished. The JD(U) now has only a few months left. Based on the political developments that have unfolded, it is clear that the JD(U) is heading towards its end..." said Pandey.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rs 4,280-crore Nitish Setu bridge over the Ganga in Vaishali on November 21, a political row has erupted over former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's political standing. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav triggered the controversy, telling ANI that naming the bridge after a living leader implied he was "politically finished", arguing that memorials are traditionally for departed figures. Yadav also claimed the structure had already been unveiled earlier by Kumar and that the Centre provided no funding for the project.

The ruling NDA hit back strongly. Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary defended the naming to ANI, saying it honoured Kumar's two decades of service and a project conceptualised in 2012 with broad consensus. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and other BJP leaders also praised Kumar's developmental legacy. Kumar was absent from the main ribbon-cutting ceremony in Vaishali alongside PM Modi, Choudhary and Chirag Paswan, but he greeted the Prime Minister warmly upon his arrival at the Patna airport.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an extradosed cable-stayed bridge, Nitish Setu, over the river Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district on Saturday. Union Minister Chirag Paswan and state Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary were also present on the occassion. Ahead of the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at the Patna Airport, expressing his delight to meet Kumar at the airport. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "It was a delight to meet Nitish Kumar Ji at Patna airport." The Nitish Setu is an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga, built at a cost of around Rs. 4,280 crore. The 19.7 km-long project connects Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7 km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads. (ANI)