According to the Alipore Meteorological Department's forecast, the intensity of rain will decrease and night temperatures could drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Consequently, the winter chill is likely to increase in the state.

Finally, some relief! As the impact of Cyclone Akvan fades, Bengal's weather is gradually changing. Over the past few days, rain in Kolkata and several South Bengal districts disrupted normal life. The sky was cloudy. Temperatures dropped due to light to heavy rain in various places. But now, that situation is about to change. The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts that as the rain subsides, night temperatures may drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in one go over the next few days. This increases the chances of a stronger winter feel in the state.

After Cyclone Akvan made landfall near the Gopalpur coast in Odisha, it brought rain to several districts of South Bengal. The remnants of the depression gradually weakened and moved over North Chhattisgarh and adjacent areas. Now, the effect of that depression has also largely dissipated. The weather office states that on Sunday and Monday, there is a possibility of scattered light rain in one or two places in South Bengal. However, the overall weather will remain dry. Currently, there is no warning for fishermen at sea.

Good news for winter lovers now. The weather office forecasts no major change in the minimum temperature over the next two days. But over the next three days, overnight temperatures may drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. With the depression's impact gone, the path for the northern winds will be clearer. As a result, the feeling of cold will increase towards dawn and night. However, there is no possibility of any major change in the day's maximum temperature right now.

On Sunday morning, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 22.7 degrees Celsius, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. Conversely, the city's maximum temperature on Saturday was 25.2 degrees Celsius, which is 4.8 degrees below normal. As the sky cleared on Sunday, the sun was visible. If overnight temperatures drop over the next few days, the winter chill may also increase in the city.

No new weather warnings have been issued for North Bengal either. But until Monday, there is a possibility of scattered light rain in all districts of North Bengal. After that, the weather may gradually improve. The minimum temperature in North Bengal is also likely to drop over the next few days. Consequently, the feeling of winter may increase in the plains as well as in the hills and Dooars.

Overall, as the depression's impact ends, a major change in Bengal's weather is indicated. Although scattered rain is possible for now, dry weather will gradually return. If the night temperature drops by 3-4 degrees over the next three days, the winter chill will also increase. However, the weather office has not yet forecast a severe winter setting in immediately.