The Uttarakhand pavilion at the 57 th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa 2026 has attracted a variety of filmmakers, producers and industry professionals. It is promoting the state and its film policy, filming locations and benefits to encourage film production within the region.

Increased Interest in Uttarakhand Film Production

Visitors have shown increased interest in Uttarakhand's film production opportunities. They are viewing the facilities on offer, and learning more about the support given by the Uttarakhand government.

Praise for Uttarakhand Film Policy from I & B Secretary

Union I & B Secretary, Chanchal Kumar, praised the Uttarakhand Film Policy and beautiful filming locations during his visit to the Uttarakhand pavilion. He stated that the Uttarakhand Film Policy is amongst the best when compared to other states.

Chanchal Kumar also praised the government for providing key facilities for filmmakers, and creating a positive environment for film production. The beautiful scenery of the region, including mountains, valleys and beautiful landscapes, was deemed a key bonus for filmmakers seeking beautiful locations to film.

Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024 Receives Positive Feedback

Positive feedback has been received for the Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024 which was formulated under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Filmmakers and industry professionals are asking questions regarding the policies on offer, and facilities and benefits provided within the state. Uttarakhand is promoting it's varied scenery and positive film production environment to attract both domestic and international production houses.

By providing support within the film policy, and developing facilities, Uttarakhand aims to encourage more film productions.

IFFI 2026 Kicks Off in Goa With Film Industry Stars

The 57 th IFFI 2026 kicked off in Goa, with a lighting of lamps. The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant. Prasun Joshi (Chairman of Prasar Bharati) and the festival director Ashutosh Gowariker were also present.

Celebrity actors Kartik Aaryan and Sai Pallavi attended the event. The festival, alongside the WAVES Film Market, allow states and filmmakers to gain international exposure for their work and opportunities.

Uttarakhand Hopes to Attract Major Filming Projects

“The response we have received has been very positive. We are getting increased interest from filmmakers so it may open up new opportunities for film projects within Uttarakhand,” said K.S Chauhan, Joint Director and Nodal Officer at Uttarakhand Film Development Council.

The state hopes to boost film tourism within the area, create jobs for people in Uttarakhand, and increase economy. More film projects within the state may benefit local hotels, transportation, local businesses and the tourism sector.

Senior administration official Chetan Kumar Pandey and representatives from the council were also present at the 2026 WAVES Film Market. Uttarakhand hopes to become a popular filming location within the country due to it's beautiful scenery, film policy and support from the government.