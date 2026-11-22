MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“I see the new Congress as an opportunity. Hundreds of new members will be joining it, and, as I understand it, they need to be briefed on our problems and concerns, and we need to get them involved, first and foremost, in the work of the committees whose remit includes issues related to Ukraine,” Sawkiw said.

According to him, it is important for newly elected members of Congress to take part in developing decisions that will be significant for Ukraine over the next several years.

At the same time, he stressed that the Ukrainian community must continue working with both US political parties, regardless of which one controls the Senate or the House of Representatives.

“We have always worked on a bipartisan basis. Regardless of whether Democrats or Republicans control Congress, we need to work with both sides,” the UCCA President said.

Sawkiw also noted that Donald Trump will remain US President for another two years, and the Ukrainian community will have to take this factor into account in its future work.

“We have to reckon with that,” he said.

White House wants Ukraine-Russia peace deal by January, FT reports

As reported, Democrats, who won control of both chambers of the US Congress in the elections, plan to increase support for Ukraine and impose additional sanctions on Russia.

Photo by: Volodymyr Ilchenko