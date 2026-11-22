MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“A five-story residential building was damaged in an enemy drone attack in the Vyshhorod district. A fire broke out, and apartments on all five floors were destroyed. Rescuers are evacuating residents,” the post said.

In addition, a shop building was damaged.

Emergency workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), psychologists and an emergency medical team are working at the scene.

Later, Tkachenko reported that two people had been injured.

“A teenager sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to the arm and was hospitalized. A 22-year-old woman suffered cuts to her foot, and medics provided her with assistance at the scene,” Tkachenko said.

People may still be trapped under the rubble, as emergency rescue and search operations are ongoing at the site.

The blast wave also damaged a nearby kindergarten building.

Information about those killed and injured is being clarified.

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Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine