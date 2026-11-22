MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a post by Jetten on social media platform X.

“The Netherlands and the United Kingdom share a long and close friendship. We are neighbors, allies and partners in Europe. This evening, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife were our guests for dinner among the Dutch Masters at the Rijksmuseum. We looked back on yesterday's successful EU–UK summit. We also discussed our economic and military cooperation and our joint support for Ukraine. For years, our countries have worked together for a stronger and safer Europe. It is a pleasure to further develop that cooperation with Andy Burnham,” the post reads.

Ukraine, UK agree to jointly produce Ukrainian middle- and deep-strike drones in

As Ukrinform reported, the European Union and the United Kingdom agreed to deepen security and defense cooperation to better prepare Europe for the challenges of the next decade.

Photo: Rob Jetten / X