MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar police have detained dozens of people, including eight grooms, during a crackdown on individuals involved in aerial firing at wedding celebrations. Meanwhile, relatives of the arrested men have gathered outside police stations to secure their release.

According to police, teams from Budh Bheer, Urmar, Tehkal, Chamkani, Faqirabad, Regi, Agha Mir Jani Shah and Daudzai police stations launched immediate operations and arrested several people, including grooms, for allegedly resorting to aerial firing during wedding ceremonies.

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Police also recovered weapons from the arrested suspects and registered cases against them.

The arrested individuals, including the grooms involved in aerial firing, had to spend their wedding night in police lockups.