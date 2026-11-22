Wedding Night Behind Bars: Peshawar Police Arrest Eight Grooms Over Aerial Firing
According to police, teams from Budh Bheer, Urmar, Tehkal, Chamkani, Faqirabad, Regi, Agha Mir Jani Shah and Daudzai police stations launched immediate operations and arrested several people, including grooms, for allegedly resorting to aerial firing during wedding ceremonies.
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Police also recovered weapons from the arrested suspects and registered cases against them.
The arrested individuals, including the grooms involved in aerial firing, had to spend their wedding night in police lockups.
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