MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 22 (Petra) – Jordan Chamber of Industry President Fathi Jaghbir said the Jordan–EU Investment Conference marked an important economic milestone in relations between the Kingdom and the European Union.

Jaghbir told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the conference reflected growing European interest in Jordan and the confidence and investment standing it enjoys, underscored by broad participation from European investors, companies, and economic institutions and the momentum across its sessions.

He said the messages in His Majesty King Abdullah II's opening address–particularly the emphasis on moving the Jordan–EU partnership into an implementation phase anchored in tangible projects and opportunities–provide a roadmap for strengthening the private sector's role in driving economic growth and turning investment leads into productive projects.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's emphasis on the importance of investing in Jordan and her praise for the Kingdom's stability and resilience amid regional challenges reflect European confidence in the Jordanian economy and bolster its prospects for attracting new investment and capitalizing on global shifts in supply and production chains, he added.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, the conference saw the signing and announcement of industrial and investment agreements and projects aimed at boosting the competitiveness of Jordan's industrial sector, expanding high-value industries, lifting production and export capacities, attracting advanced technology, and widening partnerships with international institutions and firms.

Jaghbir noted that the industrial deals and projects unveiled at the conference serve as a practical indicator of that interest, spanning new industrial ventures, expansions of existing facilities, technology transfer programs, and production capacity upgrades that diversify and strengthen the national industrial base.

Key announcements included a $142 million investment in fiber-optic manufacturing, a $50 million memorandum of understanding to establish an automotive manufacturing and assembly project in Zarqa, and initiatives to develop the semiconductor sector–areas he said open doors for Jordan to enter advanced, high-value-added technology industries.

He also highlighted agreements empowering existing industries, including partnerships supporting garment sector expansion and export capacity, a €5 million Dutch-funded project to enhance food industry competitiveness, and an €18.6 million grant-backed program for green industrial development to raise production efficiency, improve products, and align factories with global market standards.

The significance of these projects lies in transferring technology and know-how, upgrading existing industries, building new ones, and deepening integration between international investors and Jordanian factories to unlock joint manufacturing and integration into global value chains, Jaghbir said, adding that Jordan's diversified industrial base and export track record position it to benefit from such partnerships alongside its stability, strategic location, and broad trade agreements.

He called for follow-up mechanisms to ensure agreements and memorandums translate into concrete projects while linking new investments to local factories and suppliers to maximize domestic value added and economic impact.

Success in the next phase will be measured by tangible results on the ground–productive investments, industrial expansions, higher exports, and quality jobs for Jordanians–in line with the Economic Modernization Vision and industry's role as a primary engine of growth and development, he concluded.

//Petra// AA