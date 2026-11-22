MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 20, 2026 11:46 pm - Corporate Professionals explains when Indian businesses might need income tax valuation consultants for unlisted share transfers, slump sales and employee stock options, and how fair market value can affect capital gains and payroll tax calculations.

Corporate Professionals is highlighting when Indian businesses may need a valuation for income tax purposes. Common situations include transferring shares in a privately held company, selling a business division through a slump sale and issuing shares to employees who exercise stock options. Each transaction raises a different valuation question, and identifying it early can help finance teams assess the potential tax impact before they finalise the deal or process payroll.

Businesses often engage income tax valuation consultants when the tax rules require a fair market value calculation. The agreed price reflects what the parties negotiated, while the applicable rules may prescribe a separate calculation for tax purposes. In a transfer of unquoted equity shares, for example, a prescribed formula can draw on balance sheet figures and require specific adjustments for assets such as immovable property. That calculation can affect the amount the seller uses to compute capital gains.

A slump sale, in which a business undertaking transfers for a lump sum, illustrates why the valuation approach matters. The applicable rules compare two prescribed values, one based on the assets and liabilities of the undertaking and the other on the value of the consideration received or accruing from the transfer. The higher amount serves as the fair market value for the relevant capital gains calculation. Reviewing both calculations before signing the agreement gives the parties time to assess how the transaction structure may affect the seller's tax estimate.

Employee stock option plans present a different issue. When employees exercise options over unlisted shares, the prescribed merchant banker valuation helps determine the taxable benefit. The difference between that value and what the employee pays determines the amount subject to tax, so employers should account for the valuation when communicating with employees and calculating payroll withholding.

Corporate Professionals provides valuation advisory services for businesses planning transactions involving shares, securities and business undertakings. The firm helps clients identify the relevant valuation date, assess which method the rules prescribe or permit, and establish whether the transaction calls for a report from a professional with a specific qualification. An early review also gives finance teams time to assemble current financial statements, shareholding records and draft agreements for the valuer.

For founders, finance leaders and transaction teams, a well-documented valuation records the inputs and reasoning behind the figure used in the tax calculation. That record helps teams explain the calculation to their auditors and respond to questions during a tax review. It can also help decision-makers see how a proposed change to deal terms could affect the expected tax outcome while there is still time to negotiate.

Corporate Professionals offers advisory services in business and securities valuation, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory compliance through its specialist teams.