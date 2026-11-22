MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 21, 2026 1:30 am - ScitechSeries warmly invites you to join the 5th International Conference on Neurology & Neurological Disorders, taking place on August 26-27, 2027, in Boston, USA, in a hybrid format.

ScitechSeries warmly invites you to join the 5th International Conference on Neurology & Neurological Disorders, taking place on August 26–27, 2027, in Boston, USA, in a hybrid format. Participants can attend in person in Boston or join virtually from anywhere in the world, providing flexibility and convenient access to the conference.

Guided by the theme“Advancing Brain Health Through Neuroscience, Technology, and Translational Research,” the conference aims to bring together leading experts, healthcare professionals, researchers, academicians, and industry representatives to explore emerging developments, innovative technologies, and advances shaping the future of neurological science and patient care.

Neurology continues to evolve through groundbreaking research, advanced diagnostic methods, therapeutic innovations, and interdisciplinary collaboration. This conference offers a comprehensive scientific program addressing established areas of neurological practice alongside emerging research and technologies. It also creates opportunities for experienced professionals and early-career researchers to exchange perspectives, share findings, and discuss challenges and future directions in the field.

The two-day event will feature plenary lectures, keynote presentations, oral talks, and poster sessions, providing participants with opportunities to present their research, gain insights from distinguished speakers, and establish valuable professional connections. The conference also encourages collaboration among clinicians, scientists, academic institutions, and industry professionals, supporting the exchange of knowledge and ideas across the global neurology community.

Continuing Education Credits: 18+ CME, CPD & 2 CEU

Neurology 2027 offers 18+ continuing credits across CME, CPD, and for 2 CEU credits to support lifelong learning and professional development among healthcare professionals. Participants can enhance their knowledge of neurological research, explore the latest advancements in neuroscience, diagnosis, treatment, and neurological care, and strengthen their professional expertise. Certificates will be provided in accordance with the conference's applicable credit, eligibility, and certification policies.

Why Attend Neurology 2027?

Neurology 2027 offers an international platform to:

Discover the latest advances in neurological research, diagnosis, treatment, and patient care.

Explore emerging developments in neuroscience, neurogenetics, neuroimaging, neurodegenerative diseases, and brain health.

Learn about innovative approaches to neurological assessment, therapeutic interventions, rehabilitation, and disease management.

Discuss advances in neurological technologies, including artificial intelligence, neural signal processing, brain–computer interfaces, and digital neurotherapeutics.

Present scientific contributions, including original research, clinical studies, case reports, and innovative treatment approaches.

Connect with international experts such as neurologists, neuroscientists, clinicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, and academicians.

Exchange knowledge and clinical experiences on neurological disorders, emerging therapies, and challenges in neurological practice.

Build international collaborations that encourage interdisciplinary research, scientific partnerships, and professional development.

Explore the translation of research into clinical practice to support improved neurological care and patient outcomes.

Join the 5th International Conference on Neurology & Neurological Disorders (Neurology 2027) on August 26–27, 2027, in Boston, USA, to share knowledge, explore emerging scientific developments, and engage with the global neurology community.