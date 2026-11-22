MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 21, 2026 1:53 am - USA, India, Malaysia and Australia-Business Opportunity. With pure drinking water exponentially becoming the most precious commodity on our earth, then it is time we take a look at new technologies that move our sights beyond that of the bottle.

The bottled water industry has recently crossed the threshold of over $90 billion worldwide as the largest-selling beverage on this planet; although we never thought in our youth bottling water as a mainstay of our present existence would

be the norm. Bottom line is that there is less than 3% pure water on our planet

that is captured in the ground. Although our oceans are filled with billions of cubic feet of water, still the most abundant source comes from our air.

At WaterMicronWorld International we know that trillions of liters of pure fresh drinking water in the sky that is virtually invisible to us humans on the ground.

Oh yes, we see lots of water when it rains, but that is only a small amount that is really there for the taking.

WaterMicronWorld International has the technology, machines and infrastructure

to allow virtually any person on this planet to enjoy pure fresh drinking water, without the need of bottles, wells, and elaborate filtration methods for their municipal supply to give us the life sustaining sustenance we all deserve.

You can also benefit from the experience and expertise of WaterMicronWorld International. In short, it is a ready-made business, all you need to do is to invest some capital and select an appropriate spot for distributorship, and you are all set for a jump start.

You don't need to arrange for raw materials, set up manufacturing plants or go around spending big amounts on marketing, as WaterMicronWorld International will be taking care of these aspects.

Therefore when considering WaterMicronWorld International, we take a more personal“hands on” approach.



The Technology:

WaterMicronWorld International Atmospheric Water Generation Technology, Using the humidity in the atmosphere to generate water from the "AIR" from 30 liters up to 20,000 liters per day.



The AWG (Atmospheric Water Generators):

AWG- Home/Office simply replaces the need to rely on municipal water systems, transport, storage and consumption of bottled water.

This AWG machines can reliably manufacture pure fresh drinking water in environmental humidity levels as low as 25%. AWG-30Liter Home/Office is the solution for a growing demand to supply safe and pure drinking water to the world.



Our Industrial AWG-C unit's produce 60, 100, 160, 200, 250, 500, 1,200, 1,500, 3,000 5,000, 10,000 and 20,000 Liters per day of pure drinking water from the humidity (From the Air We Breathe).

Why instant success WaterMicronWorld International distributorship will provide?

People today are tired of making frequent trips to the supermarkets stocking up on plastic bottled water, or relying on municipal filtration systems that need regular maintenance. Your customers will continually thank you for providing the purest, safest and best tasting drinking water that they extract from the air they breathe in the comfort of their own homes...

"What could be a greater gift or contribution to life?"

Each Authorized Distributor has exclusive rights to market and arrange the installation of WaterMicronWorld International products within their territory subject to meeting agreed targets.



Benefits:

1-) Full advertising support with graphics tailored made for your particular client base and demographic region.

2-) Your own website that allows you to communicate with other WaterMicronWorld International distributors.

3-) Integrated inventory control.

4-) Technical support and onsite training for servicing.

5-) Quarterly incentives for top sales producers.

6.) Represent total WaterMicronWorld International product Catalog.

7.) You can employ Sub-Distributors in your region/country.

8.) Sales, Service, Support, and Training.

9.) Any Inquiry received via our International Website in your region, will be forward on to you.

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The Exclusive Master Distributorship license may be at present still available for your entire region/state/country.

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On acceptance of the said agreement you the 'EMD-distributor' will become the sole representative of WaterMicronWorld International in the given region

(subject to availability).

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Furthermore as the Exclusive Master Distributor you will automatically qualify for even lower Unpublished & Unbeatable AWG prices and in addition you can employ Sup-Distributorships to areas within your given region/state/country and benefit from ongoing Marketing & Support and Yearly-Specials.



“This is a rare opportunity to be part of one of the fastest growing market segments in the world today.

Contact us today for further details and availability.