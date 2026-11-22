MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 21, 2026 3:56 am - The new NITA Ride Safe reporting platform and mobile app will enable passengers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area to quickly and discreetly report safety and security concerns while traveling on CTA, Metra, and Pace.

Chicago, IL, November 21, 2026 -- ELERTS Corporation today announced the launch of its community-driven public safety and incident reporting platform for the Northern Illinois Transit Authority (NITA), bringing a unified rider reporting solution to one of America's largest transit networks. NITA's transit systems - the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra, and Pace Suburban Bus - provided 373.5 million passenger trips in 2025 across the six-county Chicago region.

Supporting Illinois' Vision for Safer, Better Public Transit

The launch supports Governor JB Pritzker's landmark transit reform initiative, which established NITA to strengthen regional coordination, improve public safety, and deliver a more seamless transportation experience.

A central goal of the NITA initiative is to make public transit safer, cleaner, more reliable and more attractive to riders. ELERTS technology advances that mission by empowering the people who know the system best - its passengers and employees - to help identify problems before they escalate.

“Improving public safety is one of NITA's core responsibilities under the NITA Act, and Ride Safe is an early example of that responsibility in action,” said NITA interim Executive Director Jamie Rhee.“Ride Safe makes it easier for riders to report concerns while giving transit agencies a more consistent, coordinated way to respond.”

“Technology alone cannot see everything happening across a transportation system this large,” said Ed English, CEO of ELERTS.“But when riders become active participants in keeping their transit community safe and clean, riders feel safer, which then helps to grow future ridership.”

See Something. Say Something. Make a Difference.

The new NITA Ride Safe reporting platform will replace the current Metra COPS app, while bringing electronic reporting for the first time to CTA and Pace, providing a seamless experience across the region.

Riders may discreetly submit reports about suspicious behavior, threatening individuals, weapons, harassment, vandalism, unsanitary conditions, and other concerns that affect their transportation experience. Reports can include photos, descriptions, and geolocation information to help transit personnel understand the situation and respond effectively. Riders should continue to call 911 for emergencies requiring immediate assistance.

Proven Technology Across America's Transportation Networks

ELERTS brings extensive transportation industry experience to Chicago. Its community-driven incident reporting technology is deployed at more than 40 transportation authorities, including the Boston MBTA, Dallas DART, Philadelphia SEPTA, and San Francisco Bay Area BART.

ELERTS technology also protects passengers and employees at five of America's busiest airports, including Denver, Dallas Fort Worth, Seattle-Tacoma, Phoenix Sky Harbor, and Los Angeles International.

Across these complex transportation environments, ELERTS helps operations centers receive actionable information from the public, identify emerging problems and coordinate timely responses.

Building a Community That Cares

ELERTS believes that public safety is most effective when passengers, employees, and transportation authorities work together.

By removing traditional barriers to reporting, the NITA Ride Safe reporting platform and app make it easier for people to speak up, whether they observe a serious security threat or simply something that needs attention.

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