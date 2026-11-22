MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 21, 2026 6:27 am - Stitchquote, a Guangzhou custom clothing factory, now offers custom denim and streetwear manufacturing for emerging brands, with OEM & ODM services, low MOQ of 50 pieces and 7-day sampling for small fashion labels.

Guangzhou, China, 21 November 2026 - Stitchquote, the custom clothing brand of Guangzhou Shuzhi Garment Industrial Co., Ltd., today announced expanded custom denim and streetwear manufacturing services for emerging fashion brands. The Guangzhou factory combines OEM and ODM production with a low minimum order quantity of 50 pieces and 7-day sampling, so small brands can test new ideas without committing to large bulk orders. More information is available at

Custom denim is one of the hardest categories for a new brand to get right. Fabric weight, weave, wash and fit all change how a garment looks and wears, and small mistakes in sampling can become expensive at bulk stage. Stitchquote works with brands from the first tech pack or reference sample, advising on denim fabrics, trims, stitching and washes before a single piece is cut. The factory's denim programme covers jeans, jackets, skirts and overalls in rigid, stretch and washed finishes. Brands can explore the range at denim-manufacturer/

Streetwear is the second focus of the new service. Hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, joggers and graphic pieces are produced with the same low-MOQ model, letting streetwear labels release small drops, test a design with their audience, and reorder only what sells. Oversized and boxy fits, heavyweight fleece, puff print, embroidery and custom labels are all available in-house. The streetwear collection is described at streetwear-manufacturer/

Low minimum orders are central to how Stitchquote works. Many factories require hundreds or thousands of pieces per style, which puts custom clothing out of reach for independent labels. Stitchquote accepts orders from 50 pieces per style, so a new brand can launch a first collection, a capsule drop or a limited run without holding large stock. Details of the low-MOQ service are at low-moq-clothing-manufacturer/

Sampling takes 7 days. Brands send a tech pack, sketch or reference garment, and the factory returns a proto sample for fit and construction checks. Once the sample is approved, bulk production follows the same specifications, with quality checks at cutting, sewing and finishing. For brands that want to build a label from scratch, Stitchquote also offers private label services, including custom labels, tags, packaging and care labels, explained at private-label-clothing-manufacturer/

Hoodies remain one of the factory's most requested products, from classic pullovers to heavyweight zip-ups, and the hoodie programme is set out at hoodie-manufacturer/

"Our goal is to make custom manufacturing practical for small brands," said Jason T, contact person at Stitchquote. "A brand should be able to start with 50 pieces, see a sample in 7 days, and grow step by step. Denim and streetwear are where many new labels start, so we built our service around those categories first."

Stitchquote is a Guangzhou, China based custom clothing factory founded in 2026, offering OEM and ODM manufacturing of hoodies, T-shirts, denim, streetwear and casualwear, with low MOQ from 50 pieces and 7-day sampling. For enquiries, contact Jason T (Mr) at [email protected] or visit