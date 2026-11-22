MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 21, 2026 8:46 am - Maharashtra Agro Tourism Policy opens opportunities for farmers and investors through tourism incentives, project registration and rural business development. Finraja Consultancy examines the policy provisions and investment considerations.

The Maharashtra Agro Tourism Policy, supported by the Maharashtra Tourism Policy 2024, provides a framework for developing agriculture-based tourism businesses across the state. The policy aims to encourage farmers, entrepreneurs and investors to explore rural tourism opportunities through eligible financial incentives, registration provisions and regulatory support.

Maharashtra has considerable potential for agro-tourism development due to its agricultural diversity, rural landscapes, traditional food culture and farming communities. Farm stays, agricultural experiences, rural accommodation, organic farming activities and village-based tourism are among the project formats that can contribute to this sector.

Government Incentives Under Maharashtra Agro Tourism Policy

The Maharashtra Tourism Policy 2024 recognises agro-tourism, rural tourism and eco-tourism as eligible tourism segments under its accommodation category. The policy provides a capital investment incentive framework for eligible projects, subject to the applicable classification, investment criteria and government approval.

Under the original policy framework, eligible Accommodation Category B units, including agro, rural and eco-tourism projects, were covered by a capital investment incentive of 15% of eligible capital investment, subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs. 15 crore. Applicants must also consider subsequent policy amendments and applicable eligibility conditions before calculating their proposed benefits.

The broader policy framework includes provisions relating to electricity, stamp duty, registration, industrial status and other tourism-sector benefits, wherever applicable to the eligible project category.

Opportunities For Farmers And Rural Entrepreneurs

Agro-tourism offers farmers an opportunity to diversify agricultural income by integrating tourism activities with existing farming operations. It also creates potential opportunities for local employment, agricultural product sales and rural entrepreneurship.

Some of the potential project formats include:

.Farm stays and agricultural accommodation.

.Organic farming and educational farm visits.

.Rural resorts and nature-based tourism.

.Traditional food and cultural experiences.

.Agricultural activity centres.

.Farm restaurants and local product outlets.

The suitability of each project depends on land conditions, location, infrastructure, tourism potential and applicable registration requirements.

Project Eligibility And Registration Requirements

Developing an agro-tourism project requires careful assessment of the proposed activities and applicable government provisions. Project promoters must examine land ownership, permitted activities, infrastructure requirements and registration conditions before commencing development.

The registration process involves compliance with the relevant agricultural tourism framework and requirements of the competent authorities. Financial incentives are subject to the applicable policy provisions and cannot be considered automatic entitlements.

Project promoters should evaluate eligible capital expenditure, prepare financial projections and maintain the necessary supporting documents for the registration and incentive application process.

Importance Of Project Planning And Financial Assessment

A structured project report helps establish the financial and operational viability of an agro-tourism business. It also provides clarity regarding estimated investment, infrastructure development, revenue potential and applicable government incentives.

A detailed assessment generally covers project feasibility, land and infrastructure requirements, construction expenditure, accommodation facilities, operating costs and projected revenue.

Correct identification of eligible project expenditure is particularly important when calculating potential government incentives. Incomplete documentation or incorrect classification of investment components may affect the application process.

Future Prospects Of Agro Tourism In Maharashtra

Agro-tourism can contribute to rural economic development by creating additional business opportunities for farmers and encouraging investment in tourism-related infrastructure. The integration of agriculture, accommodation, local cuisine and cultural experiences can also strengthen the regional tourism ecosystem.

With appropriate project planning and compliance with government requirements, agro-tourism presents an investment opportunity for eligible farmers, entrepreneurs and rural business developers across Maharashtra.

About Finraja Consultancy Private Limited

Finraja Consultancy Private Limited is a financial and subsidy consultancy firm based in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The company assists startups, MSMEs, manufacturers and investors with government incentive policies, subsidy assessment, project finance, business planning, Detailed Project Reports and financial advisory services.

"The Maharashtra Agro Tourism Policy provides an opportunity to strengthen rural tourism and create additional income opportunities for farmers. A clear understanding of policy provisions, project eligibility and financial requirements is essential for entrepreneurs and investors planning agro-tourism projects.", said a spokesperson from Finraja Consultancy.

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