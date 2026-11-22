MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 21, 2026 11:12 am - Sydney AI and web services business IT Impress has published a 2026 guide for Australian dental practices weighing AI tools, built around ten questions to put to any provider, with no vendors named and nothing ranked.

Missed calls cost a dental practice new patients every week, and a new 2026 guide from Sydney AI and web services business IT Impress gives practice owners a plain-English way to judge whether an AI tool is ready for their front desk.

Titled "Best AI for Dentists in Australia: How to Choose the Right One (2026 Guide)", the article looks at where AI is landing in dental practices first: answering phones, booking and confirming appointments, handling recall reminders and replying to common patient questions out of hours. It then lays out the three ways a practice can adopt the technology - a ready-made platform, a custom build on cloud AI services, or a private assistant running on the practice's own server.

Rather than comparing brands, the guide names no vendors. It gives practice owners ten questions to put to any provider, covering how patient information is handled and where it is stored, whether the system books straight into the practice's calendar, how it deals with health-record sensitivity, and who owns the patient data if the practice cancels.

For practices holding years of patient history, the article explains the case for a private, on-premise assistant that keeps patient conversations under the practice's control, while noting the higher setup cost compared with subscription platforms. It also suggests trialling any system on a narrow set of real patient enquiries before committing.

The publication is general guidance, not a product ranking or an endorsement of any provider, and it makes no promise about cost savings or business outcomes.

The guide is available free at

About IT Impress

IT Impress is a Sydney AI and web services business. From its office at Homebush Business Village, 11-21 Underwood Rd, Homebush NSW 2140, it builds private and custom AI systems, chatbots and receptionists, websites and mobile apps for small businesses, and provides digital marketing including SEO and paid advertising. More at