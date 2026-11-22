MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 21, 2026 3:51 pm - Miami-based Wyncell Telecom offers prepaid travel eSIM data worldwide and a real prepaid U.S. mobile number on eSIM with Wi-Fi Calling, with Black Friday offers on both through November 30 for holiday travelers, expats, students and families.

MIAMI, FL - November 21, 2026. As the holiday travel season ramps up, Wyncell Telecom is helping travelers, expats, students and families stay connected before they ever leave home, with two things frequent travelers now set up in advance so the airport, the hotel Wi-Fi and the first call to family all just work.

First, a travel eSIM for data. Instead of hunting for a SIM card kiosk after landing or paying roaming rates, travelers install a digital eSIM before departure and land connected worldwide.

Second, a U.S. number that travels with them. WYNCELL USA provides a real prepaid U.S. mobile number on eSIM, from $14.24/month equivalent ($42.72 prepaid for 3 months on the 2GB plan).

With Wi-Fi Calling, where supported, that U.S. number keeps making and receiving calls and texts over any Wi-Fi connection abroad, so family, doctors and workplaces can still reach travelers on their usual number.

A U.S. service address is required for E911; a family address, hotel or other temporary U.S. address can be used.

Wyncell Telecom keeps its three product families separate so customers choose exactly what they need:

- Wyncell Global eSIM: prepaid travel data worldwide, installed before departure. No U.S. address is required for travel eSIMs.

- WYNCELL USA: a real prepaid U.S. mobile number on eSIM, prepaid in 3-, 6- or 12-month terms, with Wi-Fi Calling where supported so the number works abroad over Wi-Fi.

- Wyncell Internet: home Internet (coming soon) and portable hotspot Internet (pre-order now), U.S. only; customers bring their own device, and service is confirmed after coverage and device verification.

Black Friday offers, through November 30:

- $5 off orders of $50 or more on all products, code WYN-N53A-6RKV:

- 15% off travel eSIMs, $15 minimum, up to $15 off, one per customer:

Current pricing, applicable taxes and coverage are shown at checkout at.

Media contact: WYNCELL Team, Wyncell Telecom, [email protected], +1 (844) 871-0200