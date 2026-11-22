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The Amazon White Friday sale is gathering momentum, and so is our daily hunt for interesting deals. We are back for Day 3 with another selection of 10 products that stood out as we browsed Amazon, bringing together practical purchases, stylish finds and a few tempting treats. As always, our mission is simple: we do the scrolling so you don't have to.

Today's shortlist covers plenty of ground. Tech enthusiasts will find the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, while home and kitchen shoppers can explore a Tribesigns console table, a compact Comfee' countertop dishwasher, a KitchenAid stand mixer and a Joymoop mop and bucket system. We have also spotted a Braun ear thermometer for everyday family needs, a Vulkit card holder wallet, adidas trainers and a Songmics jewellery box for keeping accessories organised. Rounding out the selection is Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum, adding a little fragrance to the mix.

Whether you are looking to make daily routines easier, refresh your home, update your wardrobe or treat yourself to something new, these are the 10 Amazon White Friday deals in the UAE that made our Day 3 shortlist. We will continue exploring the offers and sharing fresh picks throughout the campaign. Prices and availability can change, so check individual listings for the latest details.

See more KT Smart Buys here!