MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly 800 users, guests and media from around the world gathered in Rio as the brand's“Travel+” strategy arrived in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JETOUR, the global off-road and travel SUV brand, held its“Journeyed by Passion” Global User Fan Festival in Rio de Janeiro, bringing together nearly 800 users, guests and media representatives from around the world for modification culture, off-road experiences and co-creation exchanges as its“Travel+” strategy arrived in Brazil.

Global Travelers Unite, Bringing User Culture to Life

The Fan Festival is the annual reunion of JETOUR travelers and an expression of the brand's user culture. From Abu Dhabi in the UAE to Rio in Brazil, it has brought together users from different countries and cultural backgrounds who share a love of travel.

“We have always believed that culture comes from people, and it is our global users who have made JETOUR what it is today!” said Ke Chuandeng, General Manager of the JETOUR International Marketing Center.“Since its founding in 2018, JETOUR has entered more than 100 countries and regions and traveled alongside more than 2.62 million travelers. For JETOUR, this is not just a sales figure. It represents 2.62 million like-minded partners and 2.62 million remarkable journeys.”







JETOUR values user feedback, and its engineers turn it into continuous product improvements. Owners' clubs founded by users themselves now have 146,000 members and have hosted more than 3,000 user events, and over the past two years JETOUR has held 396 product co-creation sessions with suggestions from more than 110,000 owners.

JETOUR has also built a complete modification system, from official light modifications to in-depth custom builds, with more than 10 modified vehicles, over 200 modification kits and over 3,000 lifestyle accessories for camping, fishing, cycling and more. At this year's festival, official modified vehicles were shown alongside owners' own custom builds, while owners from different countries shared off-road stories and took part in modification showcases and interactive activities. Across languages and borders, modification has become a core way for users worldwide to connect.

Turning User Culture into Market Strength

As of the end of October 2026, JETOUR had sold more than 2.62 million vehicles in about eight years, built more than 2,000 sales and service outlets and gained over 70 million fans worldwide. In several core markets, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Peru, it ranks first in sales among Chinese brands. The logic is simple: users come first, and market growth follows.

That growth rests on JETOUR's“Travel+” strategy, which brings product, ecosystem and culture together. Its vehicles are developed to global standards and calibrated to local needs, offering the technology and reliability best suited to travel. Its ecosystem combines travel gear, custom modifications and exclusive global benefits, making JETOUR a travel lifestyle service provider that users trust. Its culture turns travel into a way of life that offers warmth, resonance and a sense of belonging.







Today, JETOUR offers far more than a car: it offers a complete travel lifestyle and value proposition. Looking ahead, the brand will keep its focus on global markets while taking root locally, co-creating with users and partners worldwide so that“Travel+” grows in every market.

Company:JETOUR Auto

Contact Person: Tina Liu

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