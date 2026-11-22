Pakistani television dramas have always had a loyal following in India, but a new program is generating excitement among Gen Z fans. Dar-e-Nijat, which premiered on August 1, 2026, has transcended boundaries and amassed a fan following in India, with its characters, notably Abu Bakar and Zaryab, gaining popularity on social media platforms.

From Instagram Reels to fan forums, excerpts from the drama are rapidly surfacing in Indian viewers' social media feeds. But why is this Pakistani program so enticing to young Indian audiences? One of the most appealing aspects for viewers is its representation of relationships, respect, and human values.

Who is Abu Bakar, the guy who has captured Indian hearts?

One of the most talked-about characters in Dar-e-Nijat is Abu Bakar, whom Indian Gen Z fans call a 'green flag' spouse.

Arhan, a sociology student from New Delhi, told Independent Urdu that he admired the character's sweet, compassionate, and caring demeanour. He characterised Abu Bakar as a devoted spouse who does not abuse or insult women.

Arhan also highlighted the contrast between Abu Bakar and the heroine's ex-boyfriend, who he described as having a poisonous and negative worldview.

He liked Abu Bakar's spontaneous practice of his faith, rather than using religion to impose severe obligations on others.

Why is Dar-e-Nijat connecting with Indian Gen Z?

For many young viewers, Abu Bakar embodies the traits they desire to see in relationships: patience, emotional maturity, mutual respect, and compassion.

Another watcher, Guldasta, said she saw the figure on Instagram Reels and considers him a 'green sign'.

She said the persona represents more than just an ideal man. According to her, the drama emphasises vital human values such as respecting women, exhibiting restraint, and treating others with dignity.

She also disclosed that several of her Hindu friends watch the show, noting that its message of ethics and humanity transcends denominational barriers.

Dar-e-Nijat's fame extends beyond India.

The drama's success is not exclusive to Indian audiences. According to the article, the show has also drawn viewers from Bangladesh, Dubai, and the Maldives.

Another young spectator, Zayed, emphasised the distinctions between Indian and Pakistani television dramas. He said Indian serials often centre on domestic tensions, while Pakistani plays follow different storytelling patterns.

Dar-e-Nijat, written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Saqib Khan, is the most recent Pakistani drama to receive international notice.

Following the success of dramas like Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and Mere Paas Tum Ho, the show's increasing popularity demonstrates how engaging storytelling and sympathetic characters can reach fans beyond borders.