MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 22 (IANS) Opener Devon Conway made a gritty unbeaten 59 off 137 balls as New Zealand dug in to reach 119/2 in 45 overs at stumps on day four of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve here on Sunday. New Zealand still trail by 233 runs with a full day's play left.

Giving Conway company is Rachin Ravindra, who remained unbeaten on 27 off 72 stumps at close. For India, Prasidh Krishna (1-20) and Jasprit Bumrah (1-33) provided the breakthroughs, and they will need a collective effort to pick eight wickets quickly.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will draw hope from the venue's history. Their two longest rearguards to save Tests, 220.3 overs against Sri Lanka in 1991 and 210 against India in 2014, both came here at the Basin Reserve.

Resuming after tea on 33/1, Conway and Henry Nicholls faced a disciplined Indian attack on a slow, low pitch not showing major wear and tear. Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep bowled round the wicket to the left-handers, while attacking the stumps with catchers placed in front of the bat and just one slip field behind.

Conway escaped a lbw shout off Akash, with the Indians unsure whether he had edged it and Shubman Gill opting against a review. India's patience paid off when Prasidh Krishna, touching 144kph without a slip in place, got one to climb at Nicholls. The left-hander's inside edge ballooned and Dhruv Jurel dived forward at short leg to scoop a one-handed catch.

It meant that Nicholls, who made 175 not out in the first innings, departed for 31 off 59 balls to end a 60-run stand that lasted almost 22 overs. Rachin needed 15 balls to get off the mark – by glancing off Krishna for four.

Even as Indian fielders kept chirping, Ravindra was proficient in cut and pull, while Conway reached his 14th Test fifty off 112 balls, pulling Prasidh for a boundary. The duo ensured that New Zealand managed to keep India at bay till stumps came and set the stage for an eventful finish to the match.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 and 119/2 in 45 overs (Devon Conway 59 not out, Henry Nicholls 31; Prasidh Krishna 1-20, Jasprit Bumrah 1-33) trail India 720/9 dec in 166 overs (KL Rahul 136, Rishabh Pant 128; Glenn Phillips 3-154, Rachin Ravindra 2-44) by 233 runs.