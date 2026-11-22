MENAFN - 3BL) Key Points

For the second consecutive year, six Marathon Petroleum refineries are among the most energy-efficient facilities of their kind in the nation. The sites earned 2026 ENERGY STAR® certifications, representing efficiency in the top 25% of their peer group during the 2025 operating year. Marathon Petroleum has more overall refinery certifications than all other refining companies combined since refineries became eligible in 2006.

This year marks two decades since refineries became eligible for federal ENERGY STAR® certifications, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) remains the only company that has had refineries qualify every single year. Six MPC refineries recently earned 2026 certifications, representing energy efficiency in the top 25% of similar facilities nationwide during the 2025 operating year.

The honors for MPC's Canton, Ohio, and Garyville, Louisiana, refineries are their 21st consecutive certifications, starting with 2006. MPC's four other certified refineries include:

Robinson, Illinois, refinery – ninth consecutive certification; 12th overall St. Paul Park, Minnesota, refinery – eighth consecutive certification; ninth overall Anacortes, Washington, refinery – seventh consecutive and overall certification Salt Lake City, Utah, refinery – second consecutive and overall certification

This is the second year in a row that this same group of six earned certifications.

“We pursue continuous improvement through our Focus on Energy program, which provides key performance indicators that allow us to identify opportunities to save energy,” said MPC Sustainability Technologist Karen Green.“In 2025, the program helped avoid nearly a billion Btu per hour of energy consumption, which is equivalent to the annual energy usage of approximately 60,000 homes or 100,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles.”

Industry benchmarking

The ENERGY STAR program's ranking of refineries relies on scores from the Energy Intensity IndexTM (EII ® ), a benchmarking tool developed by Solomon Associates. The EII ® compares a facility's actual energy consumption to a calculated standard for similar facilities derived from Solomon's worldwide industry databases.

To become certified, refineries must have top-quartile EII performance verified by a licensed professional engineer and meet strict environmental compliance requirements. Information from the ENERGY STAR program indicates that certified facilities not only use less energy than non-certified peers, but also generate fewer combustion-related emissions and are less expensive to operate on an energy basis.

“Our six certifications this year bring MPC's overall number of refinery certifications to 85,” said MPC Refining Environmental, Safety & Security Senior Director Tim Peterkoski.“This total is more than all other refining companies combined since refineries became eligible.”

Bringing efficiency indoors

Along with refining and several other industries, ENERGY STAR certification also extends to commercial buildings. MPC's campus headquarters in Findlay, Ohio, and the office building that serves MPC's workforce in San Antonio, Texas, both earned 2026 certifications.

Energy data from commercial buildings are entered into ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager®, an online application for measuring and tracking energy use that calculates a score. Certification requires a minimum score of 75, which represents energy efficiency in the top 25% of similar buildings nationwide.

The Findlay headquarters' certification is the first for the five-building, 880,000-square-foot campus. The certification for the 659,000-square-foot San Antonio office building is its seventh consecutive and 11th overall.

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