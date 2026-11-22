MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sunday defended Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri amid the controversy over his remarks, saying there could be no question about his devotion to Sanatan Dharma, but at the same time, he cautioned the religious leaders to remain mindful of the sentiments of others while choosing their words.

Speaking to IANS, Kadam said Shastri had visited Vrindavan and offered prayers at the Banke Bihari Temple, expressing his respect for the people of Braj through his words.

“In the Sanatan Hindu tradition, we consider Lord Ram and Lord Krishna to be one. Lord Krishna's idol is depicted in the Tribhangi form, which is described in several scriptures. Everyone's devotion and the words they choose in an emotional state of devotion can be discussed, but there can be no dispute over Dhirendra Shastri's devotion,” he said.

Kadam added that every saint should ensure that their choice of words does not hurt the faith and sentiments of others.

He also highlighted Shastri's appeal for followers of Sanatan Dharma to come together and familiarise themselves with the rich history of Hindu scriptures and ancient teachings.

Earlier, Shastri drew flak for comparing the physical postures of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna during a Ram Katha in Karera in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

Turning to Uttar Pradesh politics, the BJP leader criticised the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance, saying the Congress had performed poorly in their previous electoral partnerships in 2017 and 2024.

Kadam said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was now unwilling to accommodate the Congress's demands because the alliance had not yielded significant political benefits for his party in the past.

He said seat-sharing would consequently be decided on the basis of the electoral prospects of candidates and parties.

Kadam asserted that the BJP would return to power in Uttar Pradesh on the strength of development, good governance and its campaign against hooliganism, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also claimed that Congress was not getting the seat share it wanted because its leadership, particularly Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was not considered dependable. Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, he accused the SP leader of disrespecting Sanatan Hindu Dharma and its followers in the state.

The BJP leader also criticised Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray over his remarks on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing him of speaking without adequate information and acting on the direction of Rahul Gandhi.

Kadam claimed that the SIR exercise had been conducted eight times in the country and questioned the criticism of the current process.

He argued that electoral rolls needed to be updated to remove the names of people who had died or migrated elsewhere over the years.

“Shouldn't the names of people who have lost their lives, people who have migrated to other places during this time, be removed?” he asked.