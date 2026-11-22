MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) In a significant action against a fake job racket, a team of Cyber Police Station unearthed a fraudulent job placement office operating from Patel Garden, in New Delhi's Dwarka area and arrested one individual, police said on Sunday.

According to investigators, the accused persons allegedly lured unemployed candidates with job promises and collected money from them in the name of registration fees and uniform charges, without providing anything.

The main accused, 34-year-old Sarvesh Kumar, has been arrested.

Police said three mobile phones, 29 pamphlets and one attendance register were seized during the investigation.

On the basis of secret information and analysis of data available on the NCRP portal, a team from the Cyber Police Station, Dwarka, proceeded to Patel Garden, near Dwarka More, on October 23 to verify information regarding a suspected job fraud operation.

Sarvesh Kumar was found present at the spot and disclosed that he was operating the office and managing its activities.

The accused revealed during interrogation that the office advertised job opportunities through pamphlets pasted at different places in Delhi. Interested candidates contacted the mobile numbers mentioned in the pamphlets and were called to the office for interviews.

Kumar also disclosed that HR staff members Kumari Nirupama, alias Mahi, and Kanchan Chhabra allegedly conducted interviews at the "office" and collected money as registration fees and uniform charges from each candidate. However, neither uniforms nor actual employment were provided to the candidates.

When candidates repeatedly contacted the office seeking employment, their mobile numbers were allegedly blocked. During interrogation, it also emerged that approximately 10-15 candidates used to visit the office daily, police said.

On the basis of the facts and material gathered, Case FIR No. 40/2026 dated October 23, U/S 318(4)/317(2)/112/3(5) BNS, was registered at Police Station Cyber Dwarka, Delhi.

During the investigation, the main accused, Sarvesh Kumar, also disclosed details of four bank accounts maintained with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, DCB Bank, Equitas Bank and Bandhan Bank. Verification of these accounts on the NCRP and Samanvaya portals revealed multiple cybercrime acknowledgements linked with the said accounts, indicating their suspected involvement in cyber fraud transactions.

Kumar was arrested on October 10 after following due legal procedure.

Further, the two HR staff members were also examined during the investigation. Officials said that both disclosed their roles in the alleged job fraud and were bound down under Section 35(3) BNSS, as their arrest was not considered necessary at that stage.

The devices and bank accounts used in the commission of the offence were examined, and the data was verified on the NCRP portal, police said.

A total of nine complaints from various states were found linked to the devices and bank accounts.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional victims, verify NCRP complaints linked to the four bank accounts, trace the money trail and establish the involvement of other associates.