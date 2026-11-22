MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of life in the road accident in Rajasthan's Kota and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of those who lost their lives.

At least nine people, including children, were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a truck parked along the roadside in the Kota district, officials said. The accident took place near Shambhupura village on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway, under the jurisdiction of the Nata police station area.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kutch, Gujarat. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO added.

According to the information received so far, the victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Sikar district when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck.

The deceased were reportedly members of the same family. Several people sustained injuries in the collision and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to the police, six injured people were initially reported to have been admitted to Kota's Medical College Hospital, while further details regarding their condition are awaited.

The accident has once again brought attention to road safety concerns.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway, and further details are awaited, officials said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three people were burnt to death after a speeding car overturned and caught fire in Gujarat's Junagadh district early on Sunday, while a young woman survived the horrific accident after being thrown out of the vehicle.

The accident occurred near Khamidana village on the Keshod-Balagam road, where a speeding car reportedly went out of control, overturned and immediately burst into flames, turning into a fireball. Three occupants of the vehicle were trapped inside as the fire engulfed the car. They were unable to escape and were burnt alive, dying on the spot.

However, a young woman survived after being ejected from the vehicle during the accident and is currently undergoing treatment.