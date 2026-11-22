CTI Thanks PM Modi for Gold Appeal Saving Traders From Heavy Losses

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing gratitude for his earlier appeal to citizens to reduce gold purchases, saying his advice saved lakhs of jewellers, traders and investors from incurring heavy losses.

In a letter dated November 22, CTI said the Prime Minister's advice, which had faced criticism when it was made, had helped traders avoid substantial financial losses following a decline in gold prices. Titled 'Your foresight saved lakhs of jewellers and investors from falling into debt', the letter stated that gold was priced at Rs 1.90 crore per kilogram when PM Modi advised citizens against purchasing gold, while its price has now fallen to Rs 1.25 crore per kilogram, marking a decline of Rs 65 lakh per kilogram.

"If traders had ignored your advice and purchased gold at that time, they would have incurred a loss of Rs 65 lakh per kilogram today. Lakhs of jewellers would have fallen into debt and faced bankruptcy," the letter stated.

Highlighting the impact of the price decline on the jewellery sector, CTI said lakhs of jewellery traders across the country maintain stocks worth several months and could have suffered losses worth crores had they purchased inventory at the earlier prices. "Lakhs of jewellery traders across the country maintain stock worth several months. Had they purchased their stock when gold was priced at Rs 1.90 crore per kilogram, they would have suffered losses worth crores today," it said.

The organisation also said small traders dealing in gold through online and offline platforms, along with stock market investors, had been protected from potential losses. "Messages are continuously pouring into CTI's groups saying, 'Modi Ji has saved us'," the letter stated.

CTI further claimed that even traders and jewellers who had earlier opposed the Prime Minister's advice were now acknowledging that his suggestion had been beneficial. "The very jewellers and traders who had opposed the advice at the time are now acknowledging that the Prime Minister was right," it said.

Pointing to the ongoing wedding season, the organisation said the decline in gold prices had also provided relief to ordinary consumers, with families able to purchase gold at lower rates during a season witnessing 52 lakh weddings. The trade body also urged the Prime Minister to continue providing timely guidance on sensitive markets such as gold and silver to protect traders from speculation and hoarding.

"Prime Minister Ji, you have not just given advice; you have saved the hard-earned capital of lakhs of families. On behalf of CTI and the entire trading community, we extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to you," the letter said.

The letter was signed by CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal, General Secretaries Ramesh Ahuja and Gurmeet Arora, Senior Vice President Deepak Garg, Patron Suresh Aggarwal, Convener Priyanka Saxena and other office-bearers of the organisation.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Modi, while addressing an event in Lucknow, recalled his appeal to citizens to avoid unnecessary gold purchases for a year and said people had responded positively to his advice.

"A year ago, I urged the countrymen: for one year, if it is not necessary, please do not buy gold," Modi said. Drawing a comparison with former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's appeal to citizens to skip one meal, PM Modi said the country had demonstrated a similar spirit by responding to his request. "And I am happy, just as Lal Bahadur Shastri ji had asked the countrymen to skip one meal, and this country obeyed his call; my country still holds that same character. An ordinary person like me asked to buy less gold; the countrymen bought less gold, and gold prices fell. Today, people are telling me, 'Modi ji, you spoke, we listened to your advice, and our money was saved, ' he said.

Earlier, on May 10, 2026, during an event in Secunderabad, the Prime Minister had made seven appeals to citizens to conserve foreign exchange and reduce dependence on imports amid the West Asia conflict and rising crude oil prices. Among his suggestions were reducing gold purchases, limiting foreign travel for a year, prioritising work from home wherever possible, conserving fuel, adopting Swadeshi products, reducing cooking oil consumption and promoting natural farming.

Following the appeals, several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and BJP leaders announced measures such as reducing official convoys and increasing the use of public transport and electric vehicles. Meanwhile, several opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Pawan Khera and Karti Chidambaram, had questioned the appeals, arguing that the government was shifting economic burdens onto ordinary citizens. (ANI)