If The Rock headlines the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2027, who gets the microphone? Four legendary figures stand out for very different reasons.

The 90s gave WWE plenty of stars, but two stood clearly above the rest: Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Their rivalry produced great matches across a decade, starting at WrestleMania 15, continuing at WrestleMania 17, and ending with Austin's final match at WrestleMania 19. If anyone has earned the right to induct The Brahma Bull, it's Austin.

More than a year has passed since Cena retired, and he's now a household name in both WWE and Hollywood. His success came by following in one man's footprints, and that man is Dwayne Johnson. Like Johnson, Cena became a fan favourite before making Hollywood home. The two also shared iconic WrestleMania matches, with The Rock winning the first before Cena closed the chapter in the second. Given how intense and at times personal that rivalry became, Cena would be a fitting choice.

The Rock has guided plenty of family members through WWE, from The Usos to Solo Sikoa to Jacob Fatu. But one man has received special attention: Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is where he is today partly because his cousin showed him how to take the next step and elevate his game. Having Reigns handle the induction would be the perfect moment given those family ties.

Tell any 90s wrestling fan that by 2026 both Triple H and The Rock would hold executive positions on WWE's board, and they'd have laughed. Yet that's exactly the situation now, and it shows how far both men have come. Each has made a seamless transition into a backstage role, with Triple H leaning further into it. If a Hall of Fame induction awaits, two former rivals sharing one final stage would be hard to top.