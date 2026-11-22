MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Three terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij were killed during an operation jointly conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Pakistan Army in Matani, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A search operation is underway to track down other suspects.

According to a press release issued by the CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 21, 2026, credible intelligence was received about the presence of terrorists in the Pasani Road area of Adizi Khor, Matani. The suspects were reportedly planning attacks on government installations and activities aimed at undermining Pakistan's integrity.

Acting on the intelligence, CTD Swat teams and Pakistan Army personnel launched an operation in the area. According to the statement, the terrorists opened fire upon seeing the security forces, prompting a retaliatory response.

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Following the exchange of fire, a search operation was conducted in the area, during which three terrorists were found dead.

The deceased terrorists were identified as Abdul Rashid, Saeedullah and Saeed Nawab. The press release stated that security forces recovered two Kalashnikovs, one pistol, three hand grenades, five magazines and national identity cards from their possession.

The statement added that other terrorists managed to escape under the cover of darkness and dense bushes. A search operation is underway to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed and Additional Inspector General of Police, CTD, reaffirmed their commitment to preventing terrorists from achieving their objectives and ensuring that they are brought to justice in accordance with the law.