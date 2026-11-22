MENAFN - Live Mint) What began as a simple social media plea to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra to support a remarkable young athlete has now become a heartwarming milestone. Fulfilling his promise, the industrialist has gifted a Scorpio-N to Indian para-archer Payal Nag in Odisha's Balangir.

“I've admired Payal Nag's extraordinary courage and determination ever since I first came across her story,” the industrialist wrote in an X post.

Recalling her journey, he said,“Electrocuted at the age of eight, she lost all four limbs. But she found expression through painting, & then discovered her remarkable talent for archery. Today, she represents India on the international stage, winning medals & making us all proud.”

Crediting the support system behind her rise, Mahindra noted,“Her journey is also a tribute to those who believed in her. From Parbati Giri Bal Niketan to her coach, the district administration & so many others who helped her talent take flight.”

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Mahindra shared that it all began with a social media message.

“Some time ago, a follower named Manish Sharma reached out to me on social media asking if we could help Payal,” he wrote.“I was happy to make that promise, & even happier today to see it fulfilled.”

Revealing why the SUV was chosen, he said,“Payal specifically requested a Scorpio-N for her family and we're happy that Payal now has one for the road ahead.”

He also acknowledged the local dealership that coordinated the handover:“A big thank you to Minerva Automobiles, Balangir, Odisha, for arranging the delivery & creating such a poignant video to mark the occasion.”

Mahindra concluded the post saying,“Payal has shown us what it truly means to Rise. I'm glad we could play a small part in her remarkable journey.”

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Hailing from a daily-wage mason's family in Odisha's Balangir district, Payal Nag is making history as one of the world's first quadruple-amputee archers to compete on the international stage. Her path to the sport began after a devastating electrocution accident when she was just eight years old and studying in Class 3, which cost her all four limbs.

With the local district collector stepping in a few years later, Payal moved to Parbati Giri Bal Niketan in Balangir to continue her schooling. Refusing to let the tragedy define her, she taught herself to write and paint using her mouth-a skill that won her accolades at block and district competitions and unexpectedly changed the course of her life.

Her artwork eventually caught the eye of coach Kuldeep Vedwan-the mentor behind Paralympic medallist and world champion Sheetal Devi-on social media. Impressed by her determination, he brought her to train at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Archery Academy in Katra.

Assisted by her elder sister Varsha Nag, Payal developed a customised shooting technique, anchoring the bow with her mouth and releasing the string with a sharp shoulder movement.

March 2025: Won a Compound Open silver medal at the 2nd Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi. December 2025: Made her international debut at the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games and defeated her idol Sheetal Devi for the first time at the Para Archery Nationals in Jaipur. April 2026: Clinched her maiden international gold medal at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok-only her second international outing-beating World No. 1 Sheetal Devi 139–136 in the compound women's final.

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Earlier in April 2026, following her triumph in Bangkok, Anand Mahindra had also lauded Payal on X, calling her and Sheetal Devi a daily source of motivation whenever he felt low.