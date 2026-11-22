Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander hosted a star-studded and beautiful wedding reception party on November 21, 2026, in Chennai, welcoming guests with warmth and elegance. The event drew top political leaders and cinema icons, including Superstar Rajinikanth and M. K. Stalin, and more. The grand celebration took place at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, where photos from the star-studded event quickly went viral on social media. The gathering was intimate yet super fancy and classy.

From Greece to Chennai - A Wedding Extravaganza!

The wedding reception took place after the couple's beautiful wedding ceremony on November 11 in Greece, attended by close family and friends. The overseas nuptials were a private affair, but the grand reception was a broad gathering of dignitaries, leaders, and cultural icons.

Take a look at a few pictures here!

Chennai has always been a special city for my family. My grandfather NTR garu built his career here, and my parents got married here. It was great to be back in chennai this evening for the wedding reception of @anirudhofficial and Kavya Maran, and I wish the couple a lifetime of love, music and happiness.

It was a privilege to meet the legend himself, @rajinikanth sir, and I sought his blessings. I was also glad to meet former Chief Minister @mkstalin sir and Leader of Opposition @Udhaystalin garu.

- Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) November 21, 2026

#KaviyaAnirudhReception (@Nelson_Ji) November 21, 2026

Pov:

Video of the Day.! #KaviyaAnirudhReception karthee (@ikaddy_) November 22, 2026

CM Vijay Thalapathy & amp; Superstar Rajinikanth at #KaviyaAnirudhReception Aarvika (@AarvikAA1) November 21, 2026

Only SRH Player at kaviya maran reception and that is none other than SRH legend Bhuvi. #KaviyaAnirudhReception kamal rao (@aasankamalX) November 21, 2026

A Star Studded Affair!

The venue was filled with the who's who of politics, business, and Indian cinema who had come to congratulate the newlyweds. A photograph of Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay standing on stage with Superstar Rajinikanth and former CM M. K. Stalin went viral on social media platforms in no time. It was one of the main attractions of the rare sight of these big-name leaders sharing the spotlight.

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan was also present at the evening gathering. He was among the high-profile attendees to turn up to wish the couple. The star-studded guest list with top leaders like Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay, M. K. Stalin, and Superstar Rajinikanth made the event the talk of the town all through the night.

What Couple Wore!

Kavya looked stunning as always in an all-red outfit consisting of a high-neck, full-sleeved floral lace crocheted top with sheer panels and a matching floor-length skirt with floral embroidery. Her makeup was understated and dewy. Anirudh was wearing a deep maroon bandhgala jacket with gold and silver motifs paired with a pair of straight-leg trouser.