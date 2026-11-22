Response: Pursuant to your query, the provisions of the UAE civil transactions law are applicable along with the Executive Council Resolution concerning use of Cycles.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A person who causes harm or damage to another person is required to compensate the affected person, even if the person who caused the harm does not have the mental capacity to understand or appreciate the consequences of their actions. This is in accordance with the Article 246 of Federal Decree-Law No. (25) of 2025 promulgating the Civil Transactions Law (the“Civil Transactions Law”) provides:

“Every act causing harm to another shall obligate its perpetrator to compensate for the damage, even if the perpetrator lacks discernment.”

Further, Article 260(1) of the Civil Transactions Law specifically provides:

“1. Without prejudice to the provision of Article (265) of this Law, if a person, even if they lack discernment, destroys or damages the property of another, they shall be liable for its equivalent if it is a fungible and its value if it is a non-fungible, taking into account the general provisions for compensation.”

More importantly, Article 265(1) and (2) of the Civil Transactions Law specifically addresses the liability of persons responsible for supervising minors and provides:

“1. Anyone who is legally or contractually obligated to supervise a person in need of supervision because they are a minor or due to their mental or physical condition shall be liable for any damage caused by that person to another by their harmful act”.

“2. Supervision is required for a minor from their guardian or custodian if they have not reached the age of majority. Supervision over the minor is transferred to their teacher at school or the supervisor of a craft, as long as the minor is under the supervision of the teacher or supervisor. Supervision over a minor wife is transferred to her husband or the person who undertakes the supervision of the husband.”

Accordingly, since the teenager is 16 years old and has not attained the age of majority, which is 18 years under Article 84(2) of the Civil Transactions Law , “2. A person reaches the age of majority upon completing eighteen (18) Gregorian years” , the parents or legal guardian may be held liable for the damage caused by the minor, provided that the statutory requirements are satisfied.

Further, if the accident occurred in Dubai, Article 9(3) of Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022 Regulating the Use of Cycles in the Emirate of Dubai (the“Executive Council Resolution concerning use of Cycles”) prohibits riding an electric scooter by a person under the age of 16. Article 9(4) Executive Council Resolution concerning use of Cycles also prohibits riding an electric scooter without obtaining the requisite Rider's Permit. Since the age of the individual in question is 16 years, the age-based prohibition should not apply; however, the requirement to obtain a Rider's Permit remains applicable.

“3. Riding an Electric Bike, an Electric Scooter, or any other type of Cycles determined by the RTA by a person who is under the age of sixteen (16) years;

4. Riding an Electric Scooter without obtaining a Rider's Permit”

Additionally, Article 10(c) of the Executive Council Resolution concerning use of Cycles provides that where a person below 18 years commits a violation listed in the Schedule, their custodian or caregiver must pay the prescribed fine.

“c. Where a person whose age is below eighteen (18) years commits any of the violations set forth in the Schedule attached to this Resolution, his custodian or care-giver must pay the fine prescribed for the committed violation. Where the fine is not paid for any reason whatsoever, the Cycle will be impounded, and the provisions applicable to impoundment of Vehicles in the legislation in force in the Emirate will apply to this impoundment.”

In view of the above, the damaged vehicle owner may seek compensation from the teenager and, where the conditions under Article 265 of the Civil Transactions Law are established, from the parents or legal guardian. The insurance excess paid by the vehicle owner may be included in the claim, provided it is supported by documentary evidence and represents an actual loss arising from the accident.

Applicable laws:

Federal Decree-Law No. (25) of 2025 promulgating the Civil Transactions Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022 Regulating the Use of Cycles in the Emirate of Dubai

Ashish Mehta is the founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: Readers may e-mail their questions to:... or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.

New UAE traffic rules 2027: E-scooter permits mandatory, minimum age set at 15 Watch: Abu Dhabi Police warns of dangers of riding e-scooters on main roads Dubai Police seize 13,657 electric scooters in 8 months over traffic violations

ALSO READ