Response : Pursuant to your queries, it is assumed that you are considering taking up employment by an employer in mainland Dubai. Therefore, the provisions of UAE employment law and the subsequent cabinet resolution thereto are applicable.

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A. Types of employment arrangements

Under Article 7(1) of the Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 Regarding the Regulation of Employment Relationships, as amended (the“Employment Law”), the recognised work patterns include; Full-time employment, part-time employment, temporary employment, flexible employment.

“1. The work types to be contracted shall be according to the following:

a. Full-time, which is working for one employer for the full daily working hours throughout business days.

b. Part-time, which is working for one or multiple employers for a specified number of working hours or days.

c. Temporary work, which is work of which nature requires a specific period of time, or which focuses on a specific job and ends by the completion thereof.

d. Flexible work, which is work of which hours or working days change according to the volume of work and the economic and operational variables of the Employer. The Worker may work for the Employer for times that change according to work conditions and requirements.

e. Any other types specified by the Executive Regulation of this Decree by law.

2. The Executive Regulation shall determine the conditions and controls for work types, and the obligations of both the worker and the employer, according to each type.”

B. Remote working arrangements

In addition to the above, Article 5(1)(a) of the Cabinet Resolution No. (1) of 2022 Concerning the Executive Regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 Regulating Labour Relations (the“Cabinet Resolution No. (1) of 2022”) recognises remote working as an additional work model. It provides:

“Subject to the provisions of Article (7) of the Decree-Law, a worker may be employed under any of the work models stipulated in the mentioned article, with the following additional models:

Remote work: the work is performed wholly or partially outside the workplace and the connection between the worker and the employer shall be electronic instead of the physical presence – whether the work was parttime or fulltime.”

Accordingly, an employee may work remotely on either a full-time or part-time basis, depending on the arrangement agreed with the employer.

C. Can an employee choose the preferred employment arrangement?

An employee may express its preference for a particular employment arrangement; however, an employee cannot unilaterally require an employer to provide part-time, flexible or remote working arrangements.

In this regard, Article 8(1) of the Employment Law provides:

“ The Employer must conclude an employment contract with the Worker, according to the form of work agreed upon [...]”

Further, Article 10(3) of Cabinet Resolution No. (1) of 2022 expressly provides that a change from one work model to another is permissible subject to:

Approval from both the employer and the employee; Settlement of all outstanding dues arising from the previous contract; and Compliance with the procedures prescribed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

The Article 10(4) of Cabinet Resolution No. (1) of 2022 provides that the,

“The contracting between the worker and the employer shall be for the work pattern agreed upon in accordance with contract templates approved in the Ministry's system and they are:

a. Full-time employment contract.

b. Part-time employment contract.

c. Temporary employment contract.

d. Flexible employment contract.

e. Remote employment contract.

f. Employment sharing contract.”

Accordingly, an employee may negotiate their preferred work arrangement with a prospective employer before entering into an employment contract. However, the final arrangement must be mutually agreed between an employer and an employee and reflected in the MOHRE approved employment contract. If an employee wishes to work part-time, they may enter into a part-time employment contract specifying the agreed working hours or days.

Applicable laws:

Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 Regulating Labour Relations. Cabinet Resolution No. (1) of 2022 Concerning the Executive Regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 Regulating Labour Relations

Ashish Mehta is the founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: Readers may e-mail their questions to:... or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.

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