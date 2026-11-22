SEALED BIDS - SALE OF METAL RECYCLING

Sealed bids for SALE OF METAL RECYCLING will be received in the office of the Chief Financial Officer, Shelby County Administration Building, 200 West College Street-Room 125, Columbiana, Alabama 35051 until 2:30 P.M., December 3, 2026, at which time bids will be opened publicly and read.

At the time that this Invitation is issued, all informal communications with the County regarding this solicitation shall cease. If you have any questions concerning bid specifications, please submit all questions to James Frost at ... by no later than 12:00 P.M., November 25, 2026. Responses to these questions, if appropriate, will be posted on the eBid Portal by close of business November 30, 2026. Bidders may only rely upon written guidance or responses. Failure to comply with this provision will be considered an improper communication and will be grounds to disqualify bidder.

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INVITATION TO BID - Sale of Metal Recycling News Provided By Shelby County - Alabama November 22, 2026, 05:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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