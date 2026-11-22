MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is likely to begin identifying households for a scheme that will provide three free cooking gas refills a year from Pongal.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay told the Assembly that up to 1.30 crore families could benefit and that the government would credit the cost of the refills directly to their bank accounts.

The scheme, called 'Annapurani Super 6', stems from an Assembly election promise by CM Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to provide six free domestic LPG cylinders a year.

Announcing the first phase in the Assembly, CM Vijay said the government would initially cover the cost of three refills per household each year, beginning with the Pongal festival in January.

The government has begun preliminary work to estimate how many families the scheme could cover. It is drawing on records of households with LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, women who receive Rs 1,000 in government assistance and families with an annual income of up to Rs 2.50 lakh. These records will help the government draw up a list of potential beneficiaries.

The figure of 1.30 crore cited in the Assembly represents the expected reach of the scheme. The number of households that will receive the benefit will become clear once the selection process is complete.

Tamil Nadu has about 2.40 crore domestic LPG connections. Of these, around 1.10 crore are single-cylinder connections. The latter figure includes roughly 42 lakh connections issued under the Ujjwala scheme, which provides LPG connections to women from households living below the poverty line.

For families who already have a cooking gas connection, the proposed state benefit would meet a recurring household expense.

While the Centre's Ujjwala programme provides the connection, the Tamil Nadu scheme would cover the cost of refilling the cylinder three times a year.

The bank transfer announced by CM Vijay would go to the household selected for the benefit.

A government announcement on beneficiary selection is expected soon. For households seeking the benefit, the main detail still awaited is how the government will use the income ceiling, Ujjwala records and the list of women receiving financial assistance to decide who qualifies. The government has yet to announce when it will make the first bank transfer or how it will schedule the three payments during the year.