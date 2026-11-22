MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared an emotional interaction with 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor Devika Rotawan at the Global Peace Honours 2026.

During the conversation, the 'Raees' actor asked Devika how she gathered the courage to testify in court against terrorist Ajmal Kasab when she was just nine years old.

“At the age of 9, at such a young age, you were called to the court for testimony. And you did testify. And I really want to know personally, because we will get courage from your story, that at that age, how did you have so much courage to go to the court and testify in front of everyone?” Shah Rukh asked.

Responding to the question, Devika recalled that after being discharged from the hospital, she had returned to her village in Rajasthan. Sometime later, her family received a call from the Mumbai Crime Branch asking her to appear in court and testify.

“Sir, when I was given a discharge from the hospital, I went to my Rajasthan village. After some time, we got a call from the Mumbai Criminals' Office. They said, will you come to the court and testify? We said we are ready. My father had seen both the terrorists. And I had seen Kasab,” she said.

Devika further credited her father for giving her the strength to face the situation. She recalled how he always encouraged her to stand by the truth despite the difficulties involved.

“I got that courage from my father. My father always used to say, there will be trouble somewhere on the path of truth, but you have to face it bravely. The choice is always yours, whether you want to die directly in front of someone or fight and die. So, we have to decide,” she told the actor.

She added that her father also drew inspiration from the bravery of Army, Navy, and police personnel, including Mumbai Police officers, and shared their examples with her.

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks took place on November 26, 2008, when heavily armed terrorists launched coordinated attacks at several locations across Mumbai. Devika was among the survivors who later testified in the case against Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive during the attacks.

Devika Rotawan was felicitated at the Global Peace Honours 2026 on November 21 for her courage and resilience as one of the youngest survivors and a key eyewitness of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.