IAF Remembers Battle of Boyra as Defining Display of Air Precision

Indian Air Force on Sunday remembered the Battle of Boyra as a“defining display of courage, skill, and precision,” which set the tone for India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan. In an X post, the Air Force recalled that four IAF Folland Gnats of No. 22 Squadron 'Swifts' intercepted four intruding Pakistan Air Force F-86 Sabres that had violated Indian airspace near Boyra, West Bengal, and attacked Indian ground positions. In a 'dogfight' that lasted under three minutes, the IAF officers managed to shoot down two PAF Sabres and damage a third one, while all four IAF Gnats returned safely. Battle of Boyra took place ahead of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

“In the historic Battle of Boyra, four IAF Folland Gnats of No. 22 Squadron 'Swifts', scrambled from Dum Dum airfield, intercepted four intruding PAF F-86 Sabres that had violated Indian airspace and attacked Indian ground positions. In a lightning dogfight lasting under three minutes, two PAF Sabres were shot down, and a third was severely damaged, while all four IAF Gnats returned safely to base-drawing first aerial blood before the formal outbreak of the 1971 War. A defining display of courage, skill, and precision, the Battle of Boyra showcased the IAF's combat edge and set the tone for India's decisive air campaign in the East,” the IAF posted on X.

Flt Lt Roy Andrew Massey led the mission along with Flying Officer Don Lazarus, fighter controller KB Bagchi, Flt Lt S Saures, and Flt Lt MA Ganapathy. Flt Lt RA Massey, Flt Lt MA Ganapathy & Fg Offr D Lazarus were awarded the Vir Chakra. Flt Lt KB Bagchi of the unit was awarded a Vayu Sena Medal. India went on to mark a decisive victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, with December 16 observed as Vijay Diwas after Pakistan signed an Instrument of Surrender.