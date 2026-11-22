(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ask ten people in any Tier 2 city how they will fund life after 60 and you will hear the same words used interchangeably: pension, annuity, retirement corpus. They are not the same thing. Retirement planning has two distinct stages, and each needs a different kind of product. The first stage builds the money. The second stage turns that money into an income that arrives every month for as long as you live. Understanding which stage you are solving for is the whole game. Here is the simplest honest explanation you will read this year. Stage One: How Do You Build the Retirement Corpus? The accumulation stage runs through your working years. You contribute regularly, the money is invested over a long horizon, and the fund compounds until the date you choose to retire, which in insurance contracts is called the vesting date. Deferred pension plans from life insurers are built for exactly this stage, and they carry life cover alongside the investment, so the plan continues to serve the family if the policyholder dies before vesting.

Feature ABSLI Smart Wealth Pension Plan (UIN 109L157V01) Plan type A Unit-Linked Non-Participating Individual Pension Plan Plan variants Three: Prime, Advantage and Elite Entry age Single life: 18 to 75 years; joint life: 18 to 55 years Vesting age Minimum 35 years, maximum 85 years Policy term Minimum 10 years for Single Pay; maximum 57 years Premium paying term Single Pay; Limited Pay of 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 or 12 years; Regular Pay of 5 to 57 years Minimum annual premium Rs 36,000 for Prime and Advantage variants, Rs 50,000 for Elite; Rs 2,00,000 for Single Pay Investment strategies Four: Self-Managed, Smart Investment, LifeCycle and Return Optimiser Other features Single Life and Joint Life options with waiver of premium on death; Loyalty Additions from the 6th policy year; Her Benefit offering 1.5 times Loyalty Additions for female lives

Stage Two: How Do You Turn Savings Into a Monthly Income?

An annuity is a contract with a life insurer: you hand over a lump sum, and the insurer pays you an income for life, regardless of what markets do afterwards. It is the mainstream product built to address the single scariest retirement risk, which is outliving your money. Annuities come in variants, immediate or deferred, single life or joint life, with or without return of the purchase price to your family. The income is taxable as per prevailing tax laws, and the rate you lock depends on your age and the option chosen at purchase.

The two stages connect at vesting. Under a pension plan, on the vesting date the policyholder can use the entire vesting benefit to purchase an immediate or deferred annuity, or commute up to 60% of it and use the balance to purchase an annuity. In other words, at least 40% of the fund value must go towards buying an annuity. That is not a restriction the insurer invents; it is how pension products are structured under the applicable regulations, and it exists to ensure the corpus actually becomes income rather than being spent at once.

What If You Want Guarantees Rather Than Market Exposure?

Not every household is comfortable with market-linked accumulation, and that is a perfectly rational position for money that absolutely must arrive on schedule. Guaranteed savings plans trade some upside for certainty**: you pay premiums for a fixed period, and the plan pays a benefit that is specified at inception, with life cover running alongside.

ABSLI plan What it offers ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan A Non-Linked, Non-Participating, Individual Savings Life Insurance Plan offering a guaranteed** income stream. Choice of Long Term Income or Whole Life Income, with five income variants. Premium payment terms of 6, 8, 10 or 12 years. Deferment of 0 to 5 years, and 0 to 17 years for the Return of Premium variant. Payouts annual, semi-annual, quarterly or monthly ABSLI Assured Savings Plan A Non-Linked Non-Participating Individual Savings Life Insurance Plan paying a guaranteed** maturity benefit as a lump sum. Single Pay, or 5 to 12 year premium payment terms.

GST is not applicable on individual life insurance premiums, which improves the arithmetic on every such plan. Premiums may qualify for deduction and policy proceeds may be eligible for tax benefits under the applicable provisions of the Income-tax Act, subject to prevailing tax laws and prescribed conditions. Tax treatment varies with product features, premium levels and individual circumstances, so it is worth taking professional tax advice before deciding.

The Answer for Most Households

Build the corpus through your working years using a plan whose investment approach matches your risk appetite and whose de-risking happens automatically as you age. Keep the portion of retirement income that must be certain in guaranteed** products, so at least part of the monthly budget after 60 does not depend on markets. Convert the accumulated fund into an annuity at vesting, so the income cannot run out. And start earlier than feels necessary, because a 35-year-old and a 45-year-old targeting the same monthly pension face very different premiums for the same outcome.

Key Takeaways



Retirement planning has two distinct stages: accumulation through your working years, and income after you stop earning.

A deferred pension plan builds a retirement fund; an annuity converts a lump sum into income for life or for a chosen period.

At vesting under a pension plan, at least 40% of the fund value must be used to purchase an annuity, and up to 60% may be commuted.

Annuity income is taxable as per prevailing tax laws.

GST is not applicable on individual life insurance premiums. ABSLI settled 98.86%* of individual death claims in FY 2025-26.

Disclaimers:

*Individual death claim settlement ratio of 98.86% for FY 2025-26, as per annual audited figures submitted to IRDAI. **Provided all due premiums are paid. Guaranteed benefits are specified at policy inception and are subject to policy terms and conditions. Annuity income is taxable as per prevailing tax laws. Annuity rates are those prevailing at the time of purchase. Annuity Booster, Loyalty Additions and postponement of vesting date are subject to the terms, conditions and eligibility criteria specified in the policy document. Tax benefits are subject to prevailing tax laws and conditions. Please read product brochures carefully and consult an advisor before purchasing any policy.

IN THIS POLICY, THE INVESTMENT RISK IN INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO IS BORNE BY THE POLICYHOLDER. Linked insurance products are different from traditional insurance products and are subject to risk factors. The premium paid in linked insurance policies is subject to investment risks associated with capital markets. The NAVs of the units may go up or down based on the performance of the fund and factors influencing the capital market and the insured is responsible for his/her decisions. The linked insurance products do not offer any liquidity during the first five years of the contract. The policyholder will not be able to surrender/withdraw the monies invested in Linked Insurance Products completely or partially till the end of the fifth year from inception. ABSLI is only the name of the Life Insurance Company and ABSLI Smart Wealth Pension Plan is only the name of the linked insurance contract and does not in any way indicate the quality of the contract, its future prospects or returns. The various funds offered under this contract are the names of the funds and do not in any way indicate the quality of these plans, their future prospects and returns. Past performance is not necessarily an indication of future performance.

"BEWARE OF SPURIOUS PHONE CALLS AND FICTITIOUS / FRAUDULENT OFFERS" IRDAI or its officials do not involve in activities like selling insurance policies, announcing bonus or investment of premiums. Public receiving such phone calls are requested to lodge a police complaint.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited, Registered with Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (IRDAI) as Life Insurance Company. Registered Office: One World Center Tower 1, 16th Floor, Jupiter Mill Compound, 841, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road, Mumbai - 400013. Toll free no. 1800-270-7000. |... | CIN: U99999MH2000PLC128110 | Registration No. 109.

For more details on risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales prospectus carefully before concluding a sale. Life insurance coverage is available in these products.

The Trade Logo "Aditya Birla Capital" displayed above is owned by ADITYA BIRLA MANAGEMENT CORPORATION PRIVATE LIMITED (Trademark Owner) and used by ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED (ABSLI) under the License.

UINs: ABSLI Smart Wealth Pension Plan (UIN 109L157V01), ABSLI Nishchit Aayush Plan (UIN 109N137V15), ABSLI Assured Savings Plan (UIN: 109N134V15

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