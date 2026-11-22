Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M. Rashiduzzaman Millat held a bilateral meeting with ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar Gómez on the sidelines of the organization's 43rd special session in Montreal, Canada, on November 20.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between Bangladesh and ICAO, with particular emphasis on aviation sector development, investment, institutional capacity building, environmental sustainability, and emerging aviation technologies.

The ICAO secretary general expressed the organization's interest in working closely with Bangladesh and encouraged the country to deepen its engagement with ICAO.

He also highlighted the potential of environmental sustainability and advanced air mobility, encouraging Bangladesh to explore these emerging areas of aviation development.

The minister stressed the need to strengthen the institutional and technical capacity of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), particularly in technical expertise, safety oversight, inspector training, and professional development. He sought ICAO's support in these areas.

Millat also said the prime minister attaches importance to the development of the aviation sector, adding that the government is committed to providing the necessary policy and institutional support to advance the industry.

The meeting reflected the shared commitment of Bangladesh and ICAO to strengthening international cooperation and building a safe, secure, efficient, and sustainable global aviation system.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Mohammad Jasim Uddin and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.