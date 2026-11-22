The regulator has asked the airline to explain the decline in on-time performance, rising delays and cancellations, and the hardship faced by passengers.

It has also questioned SpiceJet's failure to follow its approved flight schedule and the inadequate support given to affected passengers. The airline has been given seven days to reply.

The notice reportedly states that most of the airline's fleet remains grounded and that the carrier has not submitted a credible plan to bring the aircraft back into service.

The DGCA also raised concerns over uncertainty about renewing the mandatory insurance coverage and issues flagged by foreign aviation authorities related to disruptions caused by delayed payments to service providers.

Besides, the regulator demanded an explanation for the airline's failure to pay an earlier penalty despite repeated reminders. It further alleged that SpiceJet did not meet the eligibility requirements for scheduled international operations.

The carrier also repeatedly breached the Route Dispersal Guidelines despite enforcement action and penalties in May.

The latest regulatory action comes as SpiceJet continues to struggle with financial and operational difficulties. Its domestic market share dropped sharply to 0.6% in September from 1.2% in August.

The notice was issued a day before the airline's board approved a proposal to raise up to INR 5,500 crore to strengthen its finances and support its revival plans.