MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this and released a video.

“The target was hit using an automated system. The servicemen's high level of training, professional command of modern technologies and coordinated teamwork enabled them to successfully engage the aerial target,” the State Border Guard Service said.

The Filin missile belongs to the class of small, long-range surface-to-surface missiles. It is approximately 3.5 meters long. It is launched from a ground-based launcher and can fly at extremely low altitudes.

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As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 22, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) released information about the new Russian Filin missile.