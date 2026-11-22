MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha member Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute died at the age of 72 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi following a severe heart attack, triggering an outpouring of condolences from political leaders across Maharashtra.

Wadkute was admitted to AIIMS for treatment after complaining of chest pain. However, he passed away during treatment.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar expressed grief over his demise, describing the news as deeply painful and heartbreaking.

In a post on X, Narwekar said, "The news of the tragic passing of Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute, Member of the Rajya Sabha, in Delhi following a severe heart attack is deeply painful and heartbreaking. At this difficult time, we share in the grief of the Vadkute family. Our prayer is that God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this sorrow".

Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal also expressed condolences, saying Wadkute's demise was a great loss to society and politics.

In a post on X, Zirwal said,“The news of the passing of Hon. Shri Ramraoji Wadkuwe, Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Kalmnuri in Hingoli district, following a severe heart attack, is deeply saddening and heartbreaking.”

“His passing is a great loss to society and politics, and the void left by his departure can never be filled. Heartfelt tribute! May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give his family and all his relatives the strength to overcome this grief - this is my prayer,” he added.

NCP (SP) working president, Supriya Sule, also paid tribute to the late parliamentarian, recalling his contributions to public life and his efforts to raise issues concerning ordinary people.

In her post on X, Sule said,“The news of the passing of MP Ramrao Vadkute is deeply saddening. He had only recently been elected to the Rajya Sabha. He always raised his voice for the concerns of ordinary people. As president of the Maharashtra Goat and Sheep Federation, he had made a mark through his work. He had also served as a member of the Legislative Council. We all share in the grief that has befallen the Vadkute family following his untimely passing. Heartfelt tribute.”

NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar also expressed sorrow over Wadkute's death and remembered him as a grassroots-level worker.

In a post on X, Pawar said:“The news of the passing of Hon. MP Shri Ramrao Vadkute due to a severe heart attack in Delhi is deeply saddening and distressing. He was known as a grassroots worker who worked on the ground. May God grant peace to his soul and give his family the strength to bear this grief - this is my prayer! A heartfelt tribute!”

Wadkute's demise has drawn condolences from leaders across the political spectrum, with tributes highlighting his contribution to public life and his work for the people of Maharashtra.