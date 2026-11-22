MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) In a bid to protect genuine buyers from losing input tax credit (ITC) owing to invalid credit claims by suppliers, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is proposing draft amendments in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law.

According to reports, a draft agenda has been prepared by the CBIC's GST Policy Wing to address this concern.

The draft proposal has been sent to the GST Council Secretariat for deliberation by the Standing Committee of Officers.

It proposes amendments to Section 16 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act and the introduction of a new Section 16A.

Currently, a buyer can lose ITC even after paying the supplier in full, receiving the goods or services and holding a valid tax invoice if the tax charged on the supply is not considered to have been paid to the government.

The proposed amendment seeks to remove the reference to payment of tax either in cash or through utilisation of admissible ITC from Section 16(2)(c).

However, the condition that the tax charged on the supply must actually be paid to the government will remain, said the report by Business Standard.

The proposal does not remove the requirement for the tax on the supply to be paid to the government.

The draft also proposes consequential changes to Sections 41 and 155 of the CGST Act. The burden of proving eligibility for ITC will continue to rest with the taxpayer claiming the credit.

Meanwhile, India's gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 22.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2.31 lakh crore in October 2026, driven by robust domestic economic activity and a sharp rise in tax revenue from imports, according to provisional government data.

Gross GST revenue stood at Rs 2.31 lakh crore during the month, compared with Rs 1.88 lakh crore in October 2025. After adjusting for refunds, net GST revenue increased 25.6 per cent to Rs 2.03 lakh crore from Rs 1.61 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

Domestic GST revenue climbed 15.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.59 lakh crore in October, while revenue from imports surged 42.2 per cent to Rs 72,246 crore.

The domestic GST kitty comprised Central GST (CGST) of Rs 42,935 crore, State GST (SGST) of Rs 51,340 crore and Integrated GST (IGST) of Rs 64,769 crore.

Import-related IGST collections rose sharply from Rs 50,796 crore in October 2025 to Rs 72,246 crore this year, according to the provisional data.

-IANS

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