MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman celebrated her 75th birthday on November 19 with an intimate gathering at home.

She offered a glimpse of her special day through pictures shared on social media. The 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'actress took to Instagram to share photographs from the celebrations, which also featured her pet dog. Along with the pictures, she penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to everyone who wished her on the occasion.

“My heart is full. Thank you for every message, every wish and every expression of love. I have read them, felt them, and cherish them all,” she wrote. Reflecting on her journey through life, Zeenat described it as beautiful and unpredictable, adding that she considers another year of experiences, learning and love a privilege.

“Life is a beautiful, unpredictable journey, and to have another year to live it, learn from it, laugh through it and love a little more is a privilege I never take for granted,” she added.

The actress also thanked her fans for being part of her journey and shared her hopes for the years ahead.“Thank you for being part of my journey. Here's to life, and all the living yet to be done. With love, always,” Zeenat concluded.

She also shared several pictures from the celebrations, in which she was seen sitting on a couch with her pet dog, cuddling her furry companion and cutting her birthday cake. Three different cakes, along with candles, were placed on the table as she marked the special occasion at home.

Zeenat Aman is regarded as one of the prominent actresses of Hindi cinema. She became a popular face in the 1970s with films such as 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna,' 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat,' 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan', 'Don' and 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram.' She was last seen in the 2025 Netflix series 'The Royals', in which she portrayed Rajmata Maji Saheba Bhagyashree Devi.