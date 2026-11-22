MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump on Friday threatened“a tremendous tax” on U.S. companies that build artificial intelligence data centers abroad, highlighting a divide between a president who sees their expansion as critical to winning the AI race and an American public that is deeply skeptical of their benefits.

Briefing reporters at the White House shortly after his return from Asia, the president said the country was ahead of China in developing what he likes to call“super intelligence.” But he warned it could fall behind if a growing political backlash puts the brakes on development of the data centers that are driving the AI boom.

“We're not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries,” the president said.“If they do that, they can. But we're going to put a tremendous tax on them.”

He contrasted his push to keep AI infrastructure in the U.S. with the foreign production of advanced computer chips, which he said had been“very destructive to our country.”

Though Trump did not specify the proposed tax rate, the companies that could be affected or when the measure could take effect, it is likely to impact India.

Why could Trump's data centre threat matter for India?

India's data centre industry has expanded amid growing demand for cloud computing, digital services and AI applications. These facilities provide the computing power and storage infrastructure required by businesses, government departments and technology companies.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), India's installed data centre capacity increased from 375 megawatts in 2020 to around 1,575 MW in 2026.

In a response submitted to the Lok Sabha on August 5, the ministry identified Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Gujarat as key data centre locations. Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal were identified as emerging destinations.

The government said private companies decide where to establish data centres based on factors such as demand, operating costs, power availability, skilled workers and long-term business viability. It does not provide subsidies for setting up these facilities.

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Several US technology companies are also part of India's cloud ecosystem. The PIB's October 29 note on the sector listed Google Cloud India, Oracle India, Microsoft India and Amazon Web Services India among international cloud service providers empanelled in the country.

Indian companies such as Jio Platforms, Tata Consultancy Services, RailTel, AdaniConneX and Yotta Data Services were also listed.

If US firms face higher costs for building facilities overseas, they could reconsider investments, delay projects or direct more capital towards domestic facilities.

However, the potential impact on India would depend on the scope of the proposed tax. Trump's remarks specifically referred to American companies and do not indicate that Indian companies building data centres in India would face such a tax.

Could India's AI infrastructure plans face delays?

India's data centre expansion is closely linked to its ambition to become a larger player in AI.

According to the government's note, India's data centre capacity stood at around 1.57 gigawatts as of August 2026 and could rise to nearly 8 GW by 2030.

The investment pipeline includes around $70 billion in investments underway and another $90 billion in announced projects. These figures represent ongoing and announced investments, not money already fully deployed. Projects may take years to secure land, power connections, equipment and regulatory approvals before becoming operational.

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Now, Trump's remarks come at a time when India is seeking to attract global investment in data centres and expand its AI computing infrastructure.

A policy discouraging US firms from building overseas facilities could therefore affect the pace of foreign investment and potentially the availability and cost of some cloud and computing services.

That does not mean India's AI ambitions will automatically suffer. Domestic companies are also investing in data centres, while government initiatives aim to expand computing access. The actual impact will depend on whether Trump's threat becomes formal policy and how companies respond.