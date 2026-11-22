US Ambassador Sergio Gor Celebrates Marine Corps Birthday in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor joined US service members, distinguished guests and friends in New Delhi to celebrate the 251st birthday of the United States Marine Corps (USMC), highlighting the force's legacy of courage, sacrifice and commitment to service. Sharing details of the celebrations on X, Gor described the occasion as a wonderful evening and thanked the Marine Security Guard Detachment for hosting the annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball.“A wonderful evening celebrating the 251st birthday of @USMC in New Delhi! It was an honor to join our Marines and friends in recognizing a legacy of courage, sacrifice, and service. Thank you to our Marine Security Guard Detachment for hosting a memorable Marine Ball, and to our guest of honor, @JW_Walding, for sharing his extraordinary story of resilience and the American spirit. Semper Fi!” Gor said.

The US Embassy in India also shared details of the event, stating that the annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball brought together US service members, distinguished guests and friends to commemorate the force's 251-year legacy. The celebration also welcomed John Wayne Walding, a Silver Star recipient and former Green Beret, as the guest of honour. The embassy described his extraordinary journey as an embodiment of resilience and the American spirit.“Celebrating 251 years of the U.S. Marine Corps! U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor joined U.S. service members, distinguished guests, and friends in New Delhi for the annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball, honoring the courage, sacrifice, and commitment to service that have defined the @USMC since 1775,” the US Embassy said in its post. The embassy also paid tribute to the men and women serving in the Marine Corps and carrying forward its legacy.

Meanwhile, Gor has also highlighted the growing India-US partnership in combating transnational drug trafficking, describing the joint crackdown under 'Operation Monsoon Thunder' as a great example of bilateral cooperation. The operation, conducted by India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), dismantled an Indian module of a transnational drug trafficking network allegedly supplying psychotropic and opioid drugs to consumers in the United States. The operation resulted in six arrests across four Indian cities and the identification of approximately 3,000 parcels containing nearly 500,000 tablets shipped to the US. (ANI)