Nayanthara: Lady Superstar Nayanthara gave a strong counter to those who criticised her documentary. Amid the copyright dispute with Dhanush, she directly questioned what is wrong with making a documentary on her life.

The documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale', recently released on Netflix, led to a big controversy. Hero Dhanush objected to using a few seconds of visuals from the movie 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in this. He even sent legal notices demanding Rs.10 crore compensation under copyright.

This controversy has become a hot topic in the industry. But some criticised what is the need to make a documentary on Nayanthara's life. She gave a fitting reply to this. She questioned what is wrong in showing her life journey as a documentary.

"I am neither Mother Teresa nor a freedom fighter. I may not deserve the big titles you imagine. But I am an ordinary girl from a small village. I rose to this level without anyone's support in a male-dominated industry.

The love and respect I am getting now is no less than any star hero. In all these years of my journey, I have seen success that no one could achieve easily. What is wrong if such a life of mine is made into a documentary?" she countered the critics.

42-year-old Nayanthara is now recognized not just as an actress, but also as a successful businesswoman. According to some reports, her net worth is estimated to be over Rs.200 crores. She shared what is the secret of her success in both movies and business.

"Whether I act in movies or do business, I work with 100 percent honesty and passion. No matter how many difficulties come, whatever happens, I will never give up my self-respect," Nayanthara clarified.

Seeing many ups and downs in her career, facing challenges and winning the hearts of millions of fans today, Nayanthara's success journey has now again become a hot topic in the industry. The Lady Superstar's words, who replied to criticism with the same confidence, are now attracting everyone's attention.