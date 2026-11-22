Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana managed to earn Rs27.40 crore in net collections on Day 17. The movie has been screened in multiple languages in total 15,851 showsin India. It has earned an additional Rs10 crore globally. In total, the movie has earned a global gross collection of more than Rs1,616 crore.

Ramayana Day 17 Box Office Collection

The film earned a net collection of Rs27.40 crore in India on Day 17 from 15,851 shows. It made the maximum collection in Hindi of Rs20.25 crore from 13,553 shows. The movie earned Rs2.75 crore in Malayalam, Rs2 crore in Tamil, Rs1.65 crore in Kannada, and Rs75 lakh in Telugu.

India & Worldwide Collection

In total 17 days of screening, the film has earned a net collection of Rs906.90 crore in India. From domestic screens, the film has earned a total gross of Rs1,083.70 crore.

On Saturday, the film earned Rs10 crore from overseas locations, bringing in a total International Gross of Rs533 crore. In total, it has earned Rs1,616.70 crore in gross globally.

This makes it one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

About Ramayana

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a mythological film based on an ancient story about Lord Rama, his quest to save Sita from Ravana. The movie explores themes like duty, courage, loyalty, sacrifice, and struggle between good and evil.

Cast And Crew

The lead actors of the film include Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The film has music by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.