MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 22 (IANS) Despite Mumbai Indian's having five IPL titles with stars like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yada, Tilak Varma in their squad, the newly appointed batting coach admitted that the franchise enter the 2027 editon of the league feeling like"underdogs" who will look to rebuild trust with their fambase.

After a disappointing ninth place finish in 2026 IPL, Mumbai Indians revamped their coaching group ahead of 2027 season, with the appointment of Uthappa as batting coach, Mitchell McClenaghan as bowling coach, T. Dilip as fielding foach and Dhawal Kulkarni as development bowling coach.

"Today, as Mumbai Indians, we feel like we are underdogs. And we really need to earn our stripes back and earn the trust of the fans. So, I think there are a lot of things that we have to work..." Uthappa said on the sidelines of ILT20 in Dubai.

Sharing about his thinking as batting coach of the five-time chanpions, he added, "As a batting coach, you first want to add value to the group. Create a good atmosphere, good culture within the group. To make sure that everyone feels happy. Because a happy environment is a thriving environment. As in life, you can't guarantee success in sport.

"So, we only have to make sure we give the athletes the best chance to be successful. So, you kind of help create the atmosphere that makes people really enjoy what they are doing. The intent is to go out there and build that culture and build that environment. To make sure that there is a happy ecosystem."

Uthappa, who will be working with big players like Rohit, Surya and others called coaching offer from MI management "completely left-field," and said his primary focus is aligning individual clarity with team goals, working with the principle that "nobody is bigger than mother cricket.

"As established cricketers, having clarity is... Nobody is bigger than mother cricket. I think everyone has been in the game around... You have been in the game around long enough.

"We have all been in the game long enough to know that nobody can beat mother cricket. Nobody can supersede mother cricket. You have to operate from that humility.

"So, you obviously give yourself the best chance to do well... Navigate through the game as a student of the game rather than the master. So, you can be as established as you want. But as athletes you always want to have clarity before a tournament begins.

"You want to have clarity around your own game. And then the team's motives and the team's goals. And aligning those two aspects are something that is also important.

"So, there are a lot of aspects that established players also require. I think as a coach we can serve them by making sure that... As far as preparation is concerned... We give them everything that they need to feel like they are ready to perform. They feel happy and confident about where they are before a match begins.

"So, there are so many things that a coach can do. You can just be there and be available for them to even have a conversation. Sometimes just being available is such a big blessing for established players," said Uthappa.

Uthappa also admitted that coaching a five-time champions, who have world cup winner, Asia Cup winners in their sqaud, is exciting as well challenging.

"Yes, it is (challenging). Of course, it is. The legacy comes after the career is over. While they play cricket, they are still playing the game. They are still humble about playing the sport. They don't think of themselves as world cup champions.

They don't think of themselves as captain who has won this five times. It adds a lot of value when you talk about it from a team perspective. But you will not find cricketers individually thinking.. Oh, I am a world cup winning captain," he said.

The 2027 T20 World Cup winner added, "I don't need to hear anything. Everyone is really humble and they understand the deeper nuances of cricket. But if I may add a little to it. This can be seen as one of the hardest reset button that we have in terms of their leadership role and in terms of how they have kept the coaching set up as well."

As the countdown begins for the mini auction, to be held on December 16 in Goa, Mumbai Indians will look to utilise the upcoming auction to strengthen the squad, address specific team requirements and build towards IPL 2027.